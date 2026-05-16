Dubai Turns Blockchain Week Into Citywide Platform Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Dubai is positioning itself as a citywide stage for blockchain and Web3 activity as MENA Blockchain Week opens a decentralised programme designed to connect founders, investors, institutions, regulators and technology communities across multiple venues.

MENA Blockchain Week, known as MENABCW, has been launched as a seven-day initiative running from 18 to 24 May 2026, with Dubai serving not as a single conference location but as the broader venue. The event is organised by SkyNet X Solutions, a Dubai-based strategy and events firm, and is being promoted as the region's first decentralised, citywide blockchain campaign.

The format marks a departure from conventional trade shows built around one exhibition hall or hotel ballroom. MENABCW is structured around more than 40 independent events across the city, with one registration framework linking sessions, workshops, networking meetings and sector-focused gatherings. Organisers expect more than 5,000 attendees, over 100 speakers and participation from more than 1,000 companies.

The agenda reflects how blockchain has moved beyond cryptocurrency trading into broader financial infrastructure, payments, tokenisation, compliance, artificial intelligence and creator-led digital economies. The week is organised around daily themes, beginning with builders and community activity, followed by sessions on AI and blockchain innovation, payments and digital banking, regulation and compliance, real-world asset tokenisation, creator workshops, trading and exchanges.

Dubai's pitch to the sector rests on a combination of regulation, capital access, business infrastructure and global connectivity. The emirate has built a specialised virtual asset framework through the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, giving companies a licensing path for activities such as exchange services, custody, broker-dealer operations, advisory work and digital asset management. That framework has helped Dubai differentiate itself from jurisdictions where crypto activity expanded faster than oversight.

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MENABCW's organisers are seeking to capitalise on that regulatory positioning by presenting the event as an ecosystem coordination exercise rather than a single branded summit. Venues, organisers, sponsors, government bodies and community groups are being placed into what the event describes as layers of participation. The model allows independent organisers to run events under the same citywide banner while retaining control over format and audience.

That approach could widen participation beyond established digital asset firms. For start-ups, the attraction lies in access to investors, legal advisers, infrastructure providers and potential banking partners. For larger institutions, the event offers a route to assess blockchain applications without being confined to speculative crypto narratives. For policymakers and regulators, the programme gives visibility into where market demand is forming and where consumer protection concerns may arise.

Dubai has worked to anchor itself in the global virtual asset map by combining policy ambition with free-zone ecosystems. The DMCC Crypto Centre has grown into one of the region's largest clusters of blockchain and Web3 companies, while the Dubai International Financial Centre has expanded its role in fintech and digital finance. The city's wider economic agenda places digital transformation, financial services, technology and international investment at the centre of growth plans.

The sector's momentum is also being shaped by practical use cases. Tokenisation of real estate, digital payments, stablecoin settlement, cross-border remittances, gaming assets and decentralised identity are increasingly central to industry conversations. Dubai-based and Gulf-linked businesses have shown growing interest in applying blockchain to areas where legal certainty, asset ownership and settlement speed matter.

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At the same time, the industry remains under scrutiny. Regulators worldwide continue to monitor market manipulation, custody risks, money laundering vulnerabilities, cyberattacks and misleading retail promotions. The collapse of high-profile crypto platforms in earlier market cycles has left institutional investors demanding stronger governance, audited reserves, clearer legal structures and enforceable compliance standards before committing capital at scale.

MENABCW's citywide format therefore carries both opportunity and risk. A distributed model can increase visibility and bring different communities into the same week, but it also places pressure on organisers to maintain programme quality, speaker credibility and consistent standards across separate venues. The challenge will be to ensure that the event is not diluted by promotional activity that outpaces substantive discussion.