Ether Faces Bitmine Supply Test Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Ethereum is entering a critical trading phase as BitMine Immersion Technologies pushes its corporate treasury close to 5 per cent of the network's total supply, sharpening debate over whether concentrated accumulation can support prices or magnify volatility.

The token was trading near $2,227 on Saturday, after slipping during the session from an intraday high above $2,310. The move kept ether above the $2,100 level watched by some market participants as a sign of improving momentum, but it also showed how fragile sentiment remains after a volatile first half of 2026.

BitMine, chaired by Fundstrat co-founder Thomas“Tom” Lee, said its holdings reached 5.206 million ETH as of May 10, representing about 4.31 per cent of Ethereum's estimated 120.7 million token supply. The company's crypto, cash and venture-style holdings were valued at $13.4 billion, including $775 million in cash, 201 bitcoin, a $200 million stake in Beast Industries and an $88 million stake in Eightco Holdings.

The speed of BitMine's accumulation has turned the company into the dominant public-market Ethereum treasury vehicle. Its stated“Alchemy of 5%” target would put roughly one in every 20 ether tokens under its control, a scale that has drawn comparisons with Strategy's bitcoin accumulation model while raising fresh questions about liquidity, staking concentration and market influence.

Lee has argued that BitMine intends to hold and stake its ETH rather than use the position for short-term trading. More than 4.7 million ETH, worth about $11.1 billion at the company's reference price, has already been staked. Annualised staking revenue was put at about $319 million, while projected rewards could rise further if BitMine completes the staking of its treasury through MAVAN, its institutional validator network.

See also SGB opens Solana USDC corridor

That strategy has two opposing implications for Ethereum's market structure. By holding and staking large quantities of ETH, BitMine removes a meaningful share of supply from active circulation, which can reduce immediate selling pressure. But a treasury of this size also creates a visible concentration risk, especially if funding conditions tighten, regulatory pressure increases or BitMine's share price begins trading at a steep discount to its crypto holdings.

The company has already signalled that the pace of weekly purchases may slow. Earlier buying exceeded 100,000 ETH a week, a rate that could have taken BitMine to the 5 per cent target by mid-July. Management now says it is pacing accumulation toward late 2026, suggesting that the firm wants to preserve flexibility while avoiding the appearance of forced buying into a rising market.

Ethereum's price is being influenced by more than BitMine's balance sheet. Spot ether exchange-traded funds have drawn renewed institutional demand after a difficult stretch, with inflows during early May adding to a stronger April. BlackRock and Fidelity products have remained central to that rotation, giving traditional investors a regulated channel into Ethereum exposure without direct custody of tokens.

The broader investment case also rests on Ethereum's role in tokenisation, stablecoins, decentralised finance and settlement infrastructure. Supporters argue that Wall Street's experimentation with blockchain-based assets and the growth of automated commerce could increase demand for neutral public networks. Critics counter that activity has not yet translated into a decisive repricing of ETH, while competing blockchains continue to target developers and transaction volumes with lower fees.

Regulation remains a major swing factor. Proposed US crypto market structure legislation and stablecoin rules have become central to institutional expectations for digital assets in 2026. Clearer rules could strengthen the case for Ethereum-linked financial products, staking services and tokenised securities. Delays or restrictive provisions could weaken the same narrative, particularly for companies building treasury strategies around assumptions of growing institutional adoption.

See also Bitcoin and Ether targets test crypto mood

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network