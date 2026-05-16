Gadchiroli Police Arrest 8 Maoists Linked To C-60 Commando's Death

In a major anti-Naxal operation, Gadchiroli Police have arrested eight Maoists allegedly linked to the February 7 encounter in the Phodewada forest area in which a C-60 commando lost his life.

According to a statement by Gadchiroli Police on Saturday, the operation, carried out under the banner of "Operation Antim Prahar", is being seen as a significant breakthrough in the district's anti-Maoist campaign.

Details of the Arrests

According to police, the arrested Maoists include two Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs), two Platoon Members and four other cadres. Four Maoists were apprehended from Telangana, while the remaining were arrested from different forest areas of Gadchiroli district following intensive search operations and intelligence-based raids.

Police said the arrested Maoists were involved in attacks on security personnel and were allegedly planning fresh strikes on police camps in the forest region.

Weapons and Cash Seized

During the operation, police recovered a large cache of weapons and explosives, including SLR rifles, INSAS rifles,.303 rifles, barrel grenade launchers, detonators, live cartridges, walkie-talkie batteries, electric launchers and other Maoist material. Cash amounting to over Rs 65 lakh, allegedly hidden for Maoist activities, was also seized.

Rewards and Impact of Operation

Authorities stated that the Maharashtra government had announced rewards totalling Rs 86 lakh for the arrested Maoists.

Gadchiroli Police described the action as a "decisive blow" to Maoist activities in the district, claiming that no active Maoist cadre now remains in the Aheri division following the latest crackdown.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior police officials with the support of special anti-Naxal teams and C-60 commandos.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)