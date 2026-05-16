Tourists Flock To Shimla, Choose India Over Foreign Vacations

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal encouraging citizens to prioritise domestic travel and conserve foreign exchange, tourists visiting Shimla over the weekend said they were choosing Indian destinations over foreign vacations, while also opting for public transport and supporting local businesses.

With soaring temperatures gripping the plains, tourists from Punjab and Delhi thronged the hill station, praising Shimla's pleasant weather, hospitality and scenic beauty.

Several visitors told ANI that the Prime Minister's call to promote domestic tourism and reduce unnecessary foreign travel had influenced their travel choices this summer. Tourists also highlighted the importance of strengthening India's economy by spending within the country and boosting local employment in tourism-dependent regions such as Himachal Pradesh.

Tourists Voice Support for PM's Appeal

JS Khullar, a tourist from Punjab, said Shimla's weather was a welcome escape from the intense heat in Ludhiana and expressed support for the Prime Minister's appeal to avoid foreign travel. He said, "The weather here is excellent. It feels like air conditioning throughout the year. Ludhiana is extremely hot right now. I completely agree with the Prime Minister's appeal. Instead of travelling abroad, I am visiting Kashmir within India with my family. We have decided not to travel abroad for a year because the Prime Minister has appealed to save foreign currency unless it is an emergency."

Khullar further said the Middle East crisis and pressure on oil supplies were affecting economies worldwide and added that India too was facing those challenges responsibly. He urged people to travel within the country and said, "People should explore their own country and help save foreign currency. The Prime Minister's appeal is very good."

'Swadeshi' and Boosting Local Economy

Sabiya, a tourist from Delhi, said that although her travel tickets had already been booked before the Prime Minister's remarks, she supported the appeal to prioritise domestic tourism. She said, "The weather is wonderful and tourism is increasing. We should travel within our own country. If our tickets had not already been booked, we would have fully followed the Prime Minister's appeal."

She added that citizens should adopt "Swadeshi" practices and conserve resources. "Travelling abroad does not benefit us as much as supporting tourism within our own country. It helps generate employment and strengthens our economy," she said. Encouraging others to visit Shimla, she said the hill station offered cool weather and a pleasant atmosphere for families.

Choosing Public Transport Over Private Vehicles

Another tourist from Delhi, Anu, said she and her family chose public transport over private vehicles in line with the Prime Minister's appeal. "We travelled here by bus instead of using personal vehicles. We will stay here for four to five days. We have no plans to travel abroad because foreign currency should remain within the country," she said.

Anu said destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir should be promoted more actively among Indian travellers. "If people spend money within the country, it benefits India. Otherwise, we make other countries richer while our own economy suffers," she added.

Vivek Suri, another tourist from Delhi, described Shimla's weather as a relief from Delhi's "scorching heat" and said his group had cancelled plans to drive in private cars. "We were planning to come in three cars from Delhi, but after the Prime Minister's appeal, we decided to use Himachal tourism buses instead," he said.

Praising the sense of belonging while travelling within India, Suri said, "There is warmth and familiarity everywhere here. We feel connected with people as fellow Indians. We are not going abroad and are even discouraging others from doing so." He also said the group had purchased local handicrafts to support Himachal's tourism and artisans.

Soniya Suri said the family chose Shimla over international destinations because of the Prime Minister's message promoting domestic tourism and spending within India. She said visitors should support local economies, tourism businesses and artisans by travelling across Indian destinations instead of going overseas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)