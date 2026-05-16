Shimla: Women Protest Move To Shift Kamla Nehru Hospital's Gynae Wing

Members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) on Friday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla against the proposed shifting of gynaecology OPD and Mother and Child services from Kamla Nehru Hospital to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC).

These protesting women have also collected 25,000 signatures of the citizens of Shinla in support of not shifting the gynaecology wing of Kamla Nehru Hospital from its present location, where the hospital has existed for over 100 years. The protest was led by AIDWA state president Ranjana Jarret and state secretary Falma Chauhan. Before the demonstration, the organisation submitted a memorandum to the Himachal Pradesh government through the Deputy Commissioner, along with signatures collected during a week-long public campaign conducted across Shimla city.

AIDWA's Demands and Concerns

Addressing the gathering and later speaking with ANI, AIDWA leader Falma Chauhan alleged that the state government was "continuously interfering" with the functioning of the 102-year-old women's hospital by first shifting the gynaecology OPD to IGMC and now planning to move Mother and Child services as well.

The speakers said that all facilities for women should remain available under one roof at Kamla Nehru Hospital and demanded that services such as robotic surgery, IVF facilities and smart laboratories be strengthened within the hospital itself instead of shifting patients to IGMC. AIDWA leaders also expressed concern over overcrowding at IGMC, stating that women and newborns could face a greater risk of infections there. They claimed that the climatic conditions and infrastructure at IGMC were not suitable for maternal and child healthcare.

Speaking during the protest, Falma Chauhan said the organisation opposed any move that would weaken the existing women's hospital infrastructure. "Kamla Nehru Hospital is more than a century old and has been serving women across Himachal Pradesh. Instead of shifting departments to IGMC, the government should strengthen facilities within KNH itself. Women should not be forced to move between hospitals for treatment," said Falma Chauhan, state secretary of AIDWA.

She further stated that while the government was promoting robotic surgery facilities, such procedures remained expensive and inaccessible for many patients. "If a patient specifically requires robotic surgery, she can be referred to IGMC, but dismantling or dividing the women's hospital in the name of modernisation is not acceptable," Chauhan added.

Call for Fee Rollback and Public Support

The organisation also demanded a rollback of various fee hikes introduced in March and April this year. AIDWA urged the government to continue the regular functioning of Kamla Nehru Hospital at its present location and immediately begin construction work for strengthening the hospital infrastructure.

The women's organisation appealed to citizens of Shimla, particularly women, to support the campaign to "save" the hospital and oppose what it described as an anti-women decision. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)