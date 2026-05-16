Ukraine And Partners Prepares Important Foreign Policy Decisions Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine, together with France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, is preparing important foreign policy decisions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports.

Earlier today, Zelensky spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The President said that Ukraine was currently coordinating with its partners so that the“Ukraine plus E3 countries” format - France, Britain, and Germany - would gain additional substance. He added that there would be meetings and results, and that they were preparing important foreign policy initiatives. He also thanked everyone who supports Ukraine.

Zelensky congratulates scientists and engineers on their professional holiday

As Ukrinform reported, after his conversation with Macron, Zelensky stated that France is ready to cooperate in the field of countering ballistic weapons.