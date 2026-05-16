Iraq Announces Decline In Oil Production To 1.4 Million Barrels Per Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Minister of Oil Basim Khudair said Iraq's crude oil production has declined to around 1.4 million barrels per day amid unrest in the Middle East, compared to 4 million barrels per day before the crisis.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday following his assumption of office, Khudair said Iraq hopes for understanding from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the international community regarding its need to increase oil production.

He explained that current output from the Basra and Kirkuk oil fields does not exceed 1.4 million barrels per day.

Khudair added that the Oil Ministry is giving special attention to the energy sector in the Kurdistan Region and is working to resolve outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil to support the development of the region's oil sector in line with the rest of the country.

He further said the Iraqi government will continue supporting the Kurdistan Region in making optimal use of its oil and energy resources, stressing that natural resources belong to all Iraqis and should be invested in a manner that serves the national interest.

