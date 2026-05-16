(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President of M3M Foundation, was honoured with the prestigious CSR Person of the Year Award by India CSR Network at the 18th India CSR Leadership Summit 2026, held at Rungta International Skills University, Bhilai.



M3M Foundation's Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan Conferred with CSR Person of the Year 2026 at India CSR Leadership Summit



The recognition celebrates Dr. Mahajan's leadership in advancing corporate social responsibility as a powerful instrument for inclusive development and sustainable change. Under his guidance, M3M Foundation has implemented impactful initiatives across education, healthcare, women empowerment, skill development, livelihood generation, and environmental sustainability, placing communities at the centre of every intervention.



Held under the theme“ CSR, Sustainability and ESG for Viksit Bharat 2047,” the summit brought together prominent voices from industry, academia, governance, and the development sector to deliberate on the future of responsible business and its role in shaping a developed and sustainable India.



As part of the summit, Dr. Mahajan also participated in a panel discussion on measuring social impact through CSR alongside Dr. Sarita Subramaniam and Kumod Kumar. Sharing insights from M3M Foundation's on- ground experience, he highlighted the importance of community-led approaches in strengthening climate resilience, advancing sustainability, and contributing to India's long-term net-zero aspirations.



The summit offered a rich exchange of ideas and experiences. Phoolbasan Bai Yadav inspired participants with her extraordinary journey of grassroots transformation, while Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, Chairman of the National Sustainability Reporting and Disclosure Standards Committee, BIS, shared his perspectives on CSR 2.0 and accountable development models for Viksit Bharat 2047.



Industry leaders Sunil Ramdas, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Vivek Agrawal discussed industrial sustainability and ESG integration in the steel and power sectors. Additional insights on the evolution of CSR from philanthropy to strategic nation-building were shared by Dr. Neepa S, Rishikesh Sharma, Nrusingh Prasad Mohapatra, Meherram Gadekar, Anubhav Saxena, and Mayank Tomer.



The award marks a significant milestone in M3M Foundation's journey and reinforces its commitment to building resilient communities and creating sustainable impact through partnerships, innovation, and people- centric development.



About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation- building.