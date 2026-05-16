4 High-Use Drugs That Will Have Lower Medicare Prices - And 3 Others Facing Negotiations

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of seniors are finally seeing relief from some of the highest prescription drug costs in America as Medicare's new drug price negotiation program begins reshaping pharmacy prices in 2026. For retirees living on fixed incomes, medications for diabetes, heart disease, blood clots, arthritis, and cancer can easily consume hundreds of dollars every month. That is why Medicare drug negotiations have become one of the biggest healthcare changes affecting older Americans in years. The first negotiated prices officially took effect in 2026, with some medications seeing discounts of nearly 80% compared to earlier list prices. Even more high-cost drugs are now entering the next round of Medicare negotiations, signaling that additional savings could be on the way for beneficiaries. Here's a breakdown of what's been happening.

1. Eliquis Is One of the Biggest Blood Thinner Savings for Seniors

Eliquis is one of the most widely used blood-thinning medications among Medicare beneficiaries, especially for older adults managing atrial fibrillation or clotting risks. Before Medicare drug negotiations, many seniors faced list prices exceeding $500 for a month's supply of the medication.

Under the new negotiated pricing structure, Eliquis now carries a Medicare-negotiated price closer to $231 for a 30-day supply. That reduction could significantly lower out-of-pocket costs for retirees who depend on the medication long term to reduce stroke risk. For seniors already balancing rising grocery, insurance, and housing costs, this kind of prescription savings may provide meaningful monthly financial relief.

2. Jardiance and Januvia Are Bringing Major Diabetes Drug Discounts

Diabetes medications remain among the most expensive recurring prescriptions many seniors take, which is why Jardiance and Januvia were included in Medicare drug negotiations. Jardiance previously carried a list price of around $573 monthly before negotiated prices reduced costs closer to $197.

Januvia saw one of the largest reductions in the entire program, dropping from roughly $527 to about $113 monthly under Medicare's negotiated pricing system. Millions of retirees managing Type 2 diabetes may now have improved access to medications that were previously difficult to afford consistently. Seniors who skipped doses, stretched prescriptions, or relied on coupons in the past may finally experience more stable medication costs beginning in 2026.

3. Xarelto and Farxiga Could Ease Pressure on Fixed-Income Retirees

Xarelto and Farxiga are two additional high-use medications included in the first round of Medicare drug negotiations. Xarelto, another commonly prescribed blood thinner, saw negotiated prices reduced from roughly $517 to around $197 monthly.

Farxiga, which treats diabetes, heart failure, and kidney disease, dropped from approximately $556 to about $178 monthly under the negotiated structure. These medications are especially important because many older adults take them for chronic conditions that require ongoing treatment for years. A retiree taking multiple expensive prescriptions simultaneously could potentially save thousands annually as Medicare drug negotiations continue expanding.

4. Cancer and Autoimmune Drugs Are Also Seeing Lower Prices

The Medicare drug negotiations are not limited to common maintenance medications because several extremely expensive specialty drugs also received negotiated pricing. Imbruvica, a medication used for certain blood cancers, previously carried prices nearing $15,000 monthly before negotiations lowered costs substantially.

Stelara and Enbrel, used for autoimmune diseases like psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and rheumatoid arthritis, also received major negotiated discounts. Many retirees with chronic inflammatory or cancer-related conditions often face especially severe financial strain because specialty medications can quickly overwhelm retirement budgets. While these drugs still remain expensive even after negotiations, the lower prices may improve access and reduce catastrophic pharmacy spending for many Medicare beneficiaries.

Ozempic, Wegovy, and Trelegy Are Among the Next Drugs Facing Negotiations

The next phase of Medicare drug negotiations is already underway, and several high-profile medications are now entering future pricing discussions. Ozempic, Wegovy, and Trelegy Ellipta are among the drugs selected for the second negotiation cycle, with negotiated prices expected to take effect in 2027. These medications treat conditions ranging from diabetes and obesity to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), making them highly relevant for older Americans.

Many seniors have closely followed Ozempic and Wegovy specifically because GLP-1 medications have generated enormous demand but remain financially out of reach for many Medicare beneficiaries. The addition of these drugs to future Medicare negotiations suggests the government is targeting some of the fastest-growing areas of prescription spending.

Medicare Drug Negotiations Could Reshape Retirement Healthcare Costs

The launch of Medicare drug negotiations marks a historic shift in how prescription medication pricing works for older Americans. Seniors taking medications like Eliquis, Jardiance, Januvia, Xarelto, Farxiga, Stelara, or Imbruvica may already begin seeing lower costs through Medicare Part D plans. Even more high-use medications, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Trelegy, are now heading into future negotiations that could expand savings even further by 2027. While questions remain about future negotiations, pharmacy access, and long-term program stability, millions of Medicare beneficiaries are likely to benefit from lower drug prices in the years ahead.

Which prescription drug costs have affected your retirement budget the most? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.