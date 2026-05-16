NEET-UG 2026 Leak: Sena Demands Pradhan's Resignation CBI Acts

Sena Demands Pradhan's Resignation Over Leak

Amid the ongoing controversy over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey on Saturday targeted the central government and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking to ANI, Dubey alleged that agencies like the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lack independence as they fall under the jurisdiction of the Centre. "Both NTA and CBI come under the central government. Who are you trying to fool? We will say that Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. Several such regrettable incidents have already occurred during his tenure as minister," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

CBI Arrests Mastermind Teacher

This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) identified and arrested another mastermind, who was the source of the leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination Biology questions. According to a press release, the key accused, namely Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, has been arrested in Delhi after thorough interrogation by the CBI. She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. She had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers.

Opposition, Students Slam Centre

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manoj Kumar also launched a scathing attack on the Centre, demanding accountability at the highest level. Speaking to ANI, Kumar termed the incident "very unfortunate" and a "betrayal of the country".

The opposition has intensified its cornering of the government as protests by students and aspirants continue to grow across the nation over the integrity of the medical entrance examination. "The incident of the NEET paper leak is very unfortunate, and this is not the first time. This raises questions about all the departments related to the NEET paper. When will we fix this? Why is this happening? This is a betrayal of the country. The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take accountability," he said.

NSUI Stages Protest in Delhi

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also staged a protest outside the office of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Delhi following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination over allegations of question paper leak. The protesting students carried locks and chains symbolising the shutdown of the NTA and raised slogans against the agency and Dharmendra Pradhan, demanding justice for aspirants.

Re-examination and Future Changes Announced

The re-examination will be conducted on June 21. As a corrective measure, the Education Minister has announced that the NEET-UG exam will be held via CBT mode from next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)