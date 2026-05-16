Parental Support Boosts Sports Culture In Jammu And Kashmir: Nuzhat Gul

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul on Saturday said the growing participation of children in sports, driven by increased parental support, is a positive shift for the region's sporting culture. She noted that earlier, parents were less encouraging, but that attitude is now changing significantly. She emphasised that infrastructure development alone is not enough, and lasting impact will come only when parents fully recognise sports as a way to keep children away from drugs, inactivity, excessive screen use, and negative influences. Gul also added that preparations are underway to host international events, with discussions already in progress with national federations for upcoming competitions.

'The real boost lies in observing just how many parents are bringing their children here to enrol them in sports... Previously, there was not nearly as much encouragement from parents regarding sports. All our efforts, no matter how many indoor facilities or infrastructure projects we build, will remain futile until every single parent accepts the fundamental truth: that if their child pursues sports, they will be staying away from drugs, lethargy, excessive screen time, and antisocial behaviour... We are currently preparing to host international events. Discussions are already underway with the relevant federations regarding competitions at the national level," Nuzhat Gul told ANI.

Young Taekwondo Star's Remarkable Milestone

Last month, Eight-year-old Gurnoor Kaur became the youngest Taekwondo black belt holder in the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, marking a remarkable milestone in her sporting journey. Expressing her joy over the achievement, Gurnoor said she is delighted with the recognition and credited her success to years of consistent practice and dedication.

"I am delighted with this achievement... I have been practising for 4 years... I want to become a national player and bring a gold medal for the country," she told ANI.

(ANI)

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