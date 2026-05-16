CWI To Host High-Performance Camp Ahead Of Sri Lanka ODI Series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) will host a 10-day high-performance training camp for a group of senior men's players in Antigua from May 21-31, as preparations begin for a critical stretch of One-Day International (ODI) cricket for the "Men in Maroon".

Camp Details and Objectives

According to a release, the 10-day camp, which will be held at Coolidge Cricket Ground, will serve as the launchpad for the West Indies' upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka in Jamaica and form a key part of the team's wider strategy to strengthen performance in the format over the next 18 months. Focused on elevating performance standards across all areas, the camp will feature full-day sessions centred on technical development, tactical execution, match-simulation scenarios, physical conditioning, and strengthening team cohesion. Players will also work closely with CWI's high-performance unit, including coaching, medical, sports science, and strength and conditioning personnel.

Leadership and Strategic Vision

Head Coach Daren Sammy will lead the programme alongside his support staff, while newly appointed fast-bowling consultant Ottis Gibson will officially begin his tenure during the camp. Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe underscored the significance of the initiative as the West Indies intensify preparations for a demanding international schedule and their pursuit of automatic qualification for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"This camp represents far more than preparation for a single series," said Bascombe. "It is a strategic investment in the identity, culture, and consistency we want this team to build over the next 18 months. Every session is designed to strengthen our white-ball systems, sharpen execution under pressure, and help position the West Indies for automatic qualification to the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup," he said.

Player Development and Availability

One notable inclusion is emerging West Indies Under-19 talent Vitel Lawes, who has been invited as part of CWI's continued commitment to developing the next generation of regional players. Pathway coach Nikita Miller will also participate in the camp, continuing his work with the young spinner while supporting the senior team's spin-bowling programme.

Players currently involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be unavailable for the camp due to ongoing franchise commitments. The final squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, commencing June 3rd, will be announced at a later date.

High-Performance Camp Participants

High-performance camp participants: Shai Hope Jewel Andrew Ackeem Auguste John Campbell Keacy Carty Roston Chase Matthew Forde Justin Greaves Amir Jangoo Alzarri Joseph Shamar Joseph Brandon King Vitel Lawes (Development) Gudakesh Motie Khary Pierre Jayden Seales Shamar Springer. (ANI)

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