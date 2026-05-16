Assembly Polls 2026: ECI Data Shows Rising Voter Turnout, Deepens Democracy

Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala went to polls for their assemblies in April this year and the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) reveals an encouraging democratic trend. ECI officials said that it is not only the voting percentages but the actual number of voters has gone up in Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The ECI's historic trend data, released under its 'Chunav Ka Parv, Matdata Ka Garv' campaign, shows a consistent upward trajectory in both poll participation percentages and the absolute number of electors exercising their franchise -- underlining a deepening democratic culture across India.

Record Turnout Across States

West Bengal Sets National Record

West Bengal scripted electoral history by recording a voter turnout of 93.71 per cent in the 2026 assembly elections, the highest registered in any state assembly election in the country since Independence. Spread across two phases of polling on April 23 and April 29, the state's historic trend chart shows a steady and steep rise in the absolute number of voters over successive elections.

Puducherry Continues High-Polling Tradition

Puducherry posted a remarkable turnout of 91.19 per cent in its single-phase polling on April 9, continuing its tradition of being among the highest polling territories in the country. Its absolute voter numbers have also shown a consistent upward trend over the decades.

Assam Shows Substantial Growth

Assam recorded a turnout of 86.33 per cent in its single-phase election held on April 9, with its absolute voter base growing substantially over successive elections, reflecting both population growth and greater enfranchisement.

Tamil Nadu Sees Significant Jump

Tamil Nadu, which voted on April 23 in a single phase, recorded a turnout of 86.03 per cent, with its historic trend graph showing a significant jump in the absolute number of voters compared to previous assembly elections.

Kerala Maintains Stability with Growth

Kerala, also a single-phase state with polling on April 9, recorded a turnout of 79.53 per cent. The state's absolute voter numbers have shown a marked rise, even as percentage figures have remained relatively stable over the years.

ECI Officials Hail Growing Participation

Election Commission officials noted that the rise in absolute voter numbers alongside percentage turnout is a significant indicator of a maturing democracy. The growth in absolute numbers reflects genuine and growing public participation in the electoral process.

The counting was concluded in the four states and Puducherry on May 4. (ANI)

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