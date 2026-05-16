Vijay Deverakonda Hails Suriya's 'Karuppu' For Bringing Joy Back

Actor Vijay Deverakonda expressed his happiness at the overwhelming theatrical response to Suriya's recently released film 'Karuppu'. The film was released worldwide on Friday. Taking to his X handle, Vijay Deverakonda credited Suriya for bringing "joy" in theatres through his film 'Karuppu.' "So happy to see the overwhelming love for Suriya na's Karuppu in Tamil and Veerabhadrudu in Telugu. Hearing it is huuuuge. Love love love the news, for the brilliance he has been showing us on screen, giving his everything every year.. finally, when the theatres are loud and noisy, it fills all of us with Joy. Big congratulations Anna, please take a nice holiday and congratulations to director RJ Balaji and dearest Trishna," wrote Vijay Deverakonda. So happy to see the overwhelming love for @Suriya_offl na's #Karuppu in Tamil and #Veerabhadrudu in Telugu. Hearing it is huuuuge ❤️ Love love love the news, for the brilliance he has been showing us on screen, giving his everything every year.. finally when the theaters are... - Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 16, 2026

Kamal Haasan congratulates team 'Karuppu'

Earlier, actor-politician Kamal Haasan congratulated the entire team of 'Karuppu', giving a special mention to the lead actor, Suriya. Taking to X, Kamal Haasan mentioned the delays that the film faced before its release and wrote, "Brother @Suriya_offl's film Karuppu, which faced issues from the time of its release, has now been resolved smoothly, and the film has been released today. My congratulations to Brother Suriya, the producers, director @RJ_Balaji, and the entire film crew. #Karuppu."

Reacting to the post, director RJ Balaji commented, "Thank you so much for your wishes sir. Means a lot to me and to our entire team."

About the film's release

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer 'Karuppu' has finally opened in theatres after much delay. Earlier this week, the film's morning shows were cancelled. Producer SR Prabu took to X in the early hours of May 14 and apologised to audiences for the sudden cancellation.

The movie was released in theatres on May 15. Written and directed by RJ Balaji, 'Karuppu' also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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