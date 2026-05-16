Land For Him-Chandigarh Project Is Being Acquired, Says Himachal Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, May 16 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Saturday said the land for the Him-Chandigarh project is being acquired through mutual agreement or land pooling.

He said, while keeping environmental conservation in view, a riverfront development project along the Sirsa River is also being prepared.

Chairing a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), Dharmani said projects of HIMUDA are aimed not only at meeting the housing needs of the people but also at creating new sources of revenue for the state.

He said that given the rapid pace of urbanisation, urban development has become a vital pillar of the growth strategy of the state.

To encourage planned development in the state, efforts are being made to implement ambitious projects such as Him-Chandigarh, Him Panchkula and Kangra Valley Aero City.

Dharmani said these projects would be developed as future-ready urban centres to promote balanced regional development and reduce the growing pressure of urbanisation in the state. The minister said innovation is being encouraged across all sectors in Himachal Pradesh.

Under the HIMUDA Start-Up and Student Innovation Policy, young entrepreneurs will be provided funding of up to Rs 5 lakh per proposal. The policy aims to build a strong ecosystem for innovation and start-ups in the state, thereby accelerating economic growth and generating employment opportunities.

He said, keeping in view the geographical conditions of the state, the government is also exploring the possibility of funding start-ups related to disaster management under this policy.

He stressed the importance of information technology and said that an integrated digital platform under HIMUDA's e-initiative model would be introduced.

This would provide stakeholders with online facilities such as allotment, e-drawing and e-auction. He said to ensure citizen-centric project delivery, HIMUDA is continuously working towards capacity building by providing training to its officers and staff.

In addition, experts from various fields are being empanelled to strengthen the authority's functioning.