Congress Opposing SIR To Protect Bangladeshi Voters: K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Friday alleged that the Congress was opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as it feared losing the support of“Bangladeshi Muslim voters” in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference, Ashoka claimed that there were more than 10 lakh Bangladeshi nationals living in Karnataka and challenged anyone to disprove his allegation.

“Recently, the Police Commissioner spent Rs 65 lakh to deport 250 Bangladeshis by air. Thousands of Bangladeshis are living in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu coffee estates. The SIR exercise will put an end to this,” he said.

He maintained that genuine voters need not fear the revision process, as agents of Congress, BJP, and JD(S) would be present at every polling booth and there was no possibility of valid voters' names being deleted.

“Congress dreamt of winning elections with the votes of Bangladeshi Muslims. They are worried because SIR will stop this,” he alleged.

Ashoka claimed that in West Bengal, more Hindus had lost their names from electoral rolls during revision exercises, but neither Hindu organisations nor the BJP had protested.

“In Karnataka, Congress has issued identity cards to 10 lakh Bangladeshi residents and does not want them to be deported,” he alleged.

Turning his attack on the Siddaramaiah-led government, Ashoka accused the Congress of neglecting welfare beneficiaries while organising“Sadana Samavesha” conventions to mark the completion of three years in office by the Congress-led government.

“In the state, subsidies and pensions for exploited and helpless sections such as orphans, senior citizens and transgender minorities have been stopped. What qualification does Congress have to hold an achievement convention when the state treasury is empty?” he questioned.

He alleged that Rs 5,000 crore under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and Rs 700 crore under the Annabhagya scheme had not reached beneficiaries. He also claimed that Rs 73 crore meant for orphan children had not been released and that Rs 45,000 crore allocated for Scheduled Castes had been“looted”.

According to him, 12 categories of pensions under the Revenue Department had not been disbursed for the past three months despite 81.88 lakh beneficiaries depending on them.

“Old-age pension, widow pension, Sandhya Suraksha assistance and aid for transgender minorities have not been paid. Acid attack victims are not receiving the Rs 10,000 monthly assistance regularly. Devadasis are not getting Rs 2,000 and freedom fighters are not receiving Rs 10,000 assistance,” he alleged.

Ashoka further accused the government of encouraging corruption in Bengaluru civic administration.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's e-khata drive and conversion of B-Khata to A-Khata, he alleged that officials were collecting bribes through digital payment platforms such as PhonePe.

“Even after this issue was raised with evidence in the Assembly, no action has been taken,” he claimed.

He also criticised the government over price hikes, alleging that petrol prices were increased by Rs 3 in 2024 and Rs 2 in 2025 by the state government.

He further accused the Congress government of increasing Nandini milk prices by Rs 9, raising electricity tariffs by 56 paise, hiking bus fares by 15 per cent and arbitrarily increasing guideline values.

Defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ashoka said fuel prices in India had increased by only three per cent compared to much steeper hikes in countries such as Malaysia, Pakistan, UAE, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

“The Prime Minister has appealed for austerity during difficult times, but Congress continues to criticise him,” he said.

Ashoka also said the BJP, if voted to power, would simplify property tax payment procedures and make the A-Khata and B-Khata process easier for citizens.