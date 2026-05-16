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Ukrainian Border Guards Capture Three Russian Soldiers Near Vovchansk


2026-05-16 11:15:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, fighters of the border brigade "Forpost" captured three Russian servicemen.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated this on its website.

Ukrainian troops detected enemy movement while operating in positions and carried out successful actions that forced the Russian soldiers to surrender.

The prisoners were handed over to the relevant services.

The brigade noted that Russians are increasingly choosing captivity instead of continuing combat, recognizing the hopelessness of their situation.

Read also: Enemies launch missile strike on Kryvyi Rih's industrial infrastructure

Meanwhile, "Forpost" units continue to hold positions and carry out combat missions in the area.

As previously reported, in the city of Kupiansk, fighters of the separate assault regiment "Skelia" captured a Russian mercenary from Kenya.

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UkrinForm

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