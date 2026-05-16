Ukrainian Border Guards Capture Three Russian Soldiers Near Vovchansk
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated this on its website.
Ukrainian troops detected enemy movement while operating in positions and carried out successful actions that forced the Russian soldiers to surrender.
The prisoners were handed over to the relevant services.
The brigade noted that Russians are increasingly choosing captivity instead of continuing combat, recognizing the hopelessness of their situation.Read also: Enemies launch missile strike on Kryvyi Rih's industrial infrastructure
Meanwhile, "Forpost" units continue to hold positions and carry out combat missions in the area.
As previously reported, in the city of Kupiansk, fighters of the separate assault regiment "Skelia" captured a Russian mercenary from Kenya.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment