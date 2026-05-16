BJP's Step To Fulfill 'Hindu Agenda': Oppn On Bhojshala Verdict

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the Bhojshala complex as a Hindu temple and property of King Bhoj, opposition party leaders on Saturday described the decision as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s step to fulfill its "Hindu agenda".

Revoking the ASI's 2003 order, the court granted the Hindu side the exclusive right to perform worship at the site while dismissing the petitions filed by the Muslim side and the Jain community.

Speaking to IANS, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy expressed his disappointment with the court judgment.

The Trinamool Congress MP said: "This is an unfortunate step. The BJP governments all over the country are taking steps to fulfil their Hindu agenda. I do not support this. The Madhya Pradesh High Court... the courts have not been fair in this matter."

"This should be seen as a communal step by the BJP government," he added.

According to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, religious disputes take the nation backwards rather than moving towards the future.

He said that such issues keep cropping up in the country despite the existence of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which was introduced to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship.

"The country needs an end to such issues," Jha told IANS.

The RJD MP added: "We have so many problems related to unemployment, income insecurity and inequality, but those are not discussed."

Echoing similar view, Congress MP Imran Masood said: "Now this discussion has begun again. I told you -- bring any issue, start a discussion. Discussion on health, exams, unemployment, inflation, etc. won't be held. Only such things will be discussed."

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said that the decision is "completely wrong".

"A decision had already been made that the site will remain as it is, wherever and in whichever form it exists. Creating such conflict everywhere is wrong," he added.

Dalwai alleged: "Many Buddhist stupas have been demolished; many Jain temples have been destroyed. Buddhists were removed from here -- what will you do about that? Investigate that as well and give it back to them."

Moreover, he alleged that the Muslim community is being "intentionally harrassed".

The Congress leader said: "Let the place remain as it is and make another temple, how does it make any difference."

Dalwai also echoed that issues of employment and the economy are not being discussed.

However, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said that as long as this matter is still before the court, no political comment should be made on it.

"Many people will try to find a Hindu-Muslim angle in it, but my view is that as long as avenues to the Supreme Court are open, both parties can go there and present their case. Political reaction should be given only after the final verdict," he told IANS.