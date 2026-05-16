CCPA Launches Probe Into E-Commerce Giants Over Sale Of Unregistered Herbicide

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Central Consumer Protection Authority has launched a probe into major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and JioMart, over the sale and advertisement of an allegedly unregistered agrochemical product marketed as Cyclosinone Herbicide.

The consumer rights watchdog, which operates under the department of consumer affairs, had issued notices to major e-commerce platforms directing them to remove the listings and explain their due diligence mechanisms.

The regulatory body said in a Saturday statement that the e-commerce companies informed the authority that the listings had been removed immediately, while the seller accounts linked to the product were being examined for further action.

The matter is now under detailed investigation, the statement said.

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Mint queries emailed to all the mentioned e-commerce players were not immediately answered.

Unregulated chemical

Cyclosinone Herbicide is marketed online as a weed-control chemical for killing or suppressing unwanted weeds, grasses, and broadleaf plants on farms, lawns, orchards, and landscaped areas.

The CCPA has sought details from the platforms regarding the date of initial listing of the product, the duration for which it remained available, the total number of listings since January 2024, particulars of sellers associated with the listings, and the due diligence systems adopted by the platforms to ensure compliance with applicable laws governing the online sale of hazardous substances, it said.

The action follows a complaint routed through the Agriculture Ministry, based on representations made by the Crop Care Federation of India, which alleged that the herbicide was being marketed online despite not being regulated under the Insecticides Act, 1968.

As per Section 18 of the Insecticides Act, 1968, no person, either directly or through another person on their behalf, can sell, stock, exhibit for sale, distribute, transport or use any pesticide that is not registered under the law.

The complaint alleged that the product listings and promotional content failed to disclose key information, such as the active ingredient and precise chemical composition, depriving consumers, particularly farmers, of critical safety and usage details.

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The CCPA observed“serious deficiencies” in how the product was listed across online marketplaces.

It noted in the statement that the listings allegedly omitted disclosure of the active ingredient and chemical composition, valid licence numbers and validity period, statutory safety warnings relating to hazardous substances, and Principal Authorization Certificates required under the law.

The omission of such information could mislead farmers and agricultural users who rely heavily on product disclosures to ensure safe handling and effective application of agrochemicals, the statement said.

It added that such practices raise concerns about public safety, transparency, and regulatory compliance in the online sale of hazardous products.

The consumer rights watchdog has cited Rule 10(E) of the Insecticides (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022, which specifically governs the sale of insecticides through e-commerce entities.

The rule mandates that online platforms verify the validity of licences issued to sellers before permitting the sale of insecticides on their portals and ensure compliance with consumer protection norms.

Timely step

The action could push e-commerce platforms to strengthen verification mechanisms for sellers of pesticides and agrochemicals, according to experts.

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“E-commerce platforms cannot escape responsibility when hazardous or unregistered agrochemical products are sold through their portals. Farmers rely on such platforms for genuine and safe products, and any lapse in verification or disclosure can directly impact agricultural safety and consumer trust,” said Binod Anand, a farm expert and member of the government's MSP committee.