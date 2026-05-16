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Ahlawat & Associates Releases Complete Legal Guide For Entrepreneurs And Investors Looking To Set Up A Business In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 16, 2026 - Ahlawat & Associates (A&A), one of India's leading full-service law firms with offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, has released a comprehensive legal guide on setting up a business in India. The guide is designed to help first-time founders, returning NRIs, and international investors understand the full legal and regulatory process before making any structural or financial commitments.
Founded in 1978 and recognised by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific across multiple practice areas including Corporate and M&A, Intellectual Property, and Labour and Employment, Ahlawat & Associates has advised clients from over 20 jurisdictions on entering and operating in India. The release of this guide reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to making sound legal guidance accessible to entrepreneurs at every stage.
"Almost every founder or investor we meet says the same thing - they did not realise how many decisions had to be made before the business could even start," said a senior partner at Ahlawat & Associates. "This guide exists to change that. India is genuinely open for business, and the process is entirely manageable when you understand each step and why it matters."
About the Guide
The guide covers five critical stages of the business setup process in India, written in plain language for founders and investors who are not legal professionals.
Structure selection: The guide walks readers through the five main business structures available in India - sole proprietorship, partnership firm, Limited Liability Partnership, Private Limited Company, and One Person Company - explaining the liability, tax, and fundraising implications of each. For most founders with growth ambitions, a Private Limited Company is recommended as the most suitable starting point.
MCA registration: The guide explains the step-by-step process of registering with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs through the MCA21 portal, including applying for a Director Identification Number, reserving a company name, and filing the Memorandum and Articles of Association. It also addresses the additional approval requirements that apply to foreign nationals and foreign companies investing in regulated sectors under India's Foreign Direct Investment framework - an area in which Ahlawat & Associates has deep and recognised expertise.
Tax registrations: The guide covers mandatory registrations including PAN, TAN, and GST, explaining thresholds, timelines, and the practical reasons why voluntary GST registration is often advisable even for businesses operating below the mandatory turnover threshold.
Ongoing compliance: The guide addresses post-incorporation obligations clearly and directly - annual MCA filings, income tax returns, GST returns, and statutory board meetings - as well as employer obligations under the Employees' Provident Fund and Employees' State Insurance schemes for businesses that hire staff.
Intellectual property protection: The guide urges founders to treat trademark registration, copyright, and patent protection as founding priorities rather than afterthoughts - a reflection of A&A's strong intellectual property practice, which has been recognised internationally by Managing IP and The Legal 500.
Why Ahlawat & Associates Released This Guide
India has improved significantly in global rankings for ease of doing business. Yet the legal process of starting a company in India still involves multiple government portals, overlapping compliance timelines, and structural decisions that carry long-term consequences. Errors made at the incorporation stage - from poorly drafted Articles of Association to misaligned shareholding structures - frequently surface only when a business is raising investment or undergoing due diligence.
Ahlawat & Associates has seen this pattern repeatedly across its corporate practice. The firm regularly assists clients with market entry into India, including business structuring, joint ventures, foreign direct investment approvals, and ongoing regulatory compliance. This guide is a natural extension of that work - bringing the firm's practical, commercially driven approach to a wider audience.
"We see the same preventable problems again and again," the senior partner added. "A founder who gets the structure right at the start spends their energy building the business. A founder who gets it wrong spends that energy fixing paperwork - or worse, navigating a dispute."
The guide was released in response to growing demand from first-time founders, NRIs exploring investment opportunities, and international businesses across sectors including technology, manufacturing, financial services, and infrastructure - all of which fall within A&A's established areas of practice.
Availability
The guide is available now at at no cost. Entrepreneurs and investors seeking specific legal advice on their business situation are invited to contact the firm directly to schedule a consultation.
For media enquiries or to schedule an interview with a senior partner, please contact:
Ahlawat & Associates Plot No. 66, LGF, #TheHub, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi 110020, India
Phone: +91-11-41023400
Website:
Founded in 1978 and recognised by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific across multiple practice areas including Corporate and M&A, Intellectual Property, and Labour and Employment, Ahlawat & Associates has advised clients from over 20 jurisdictions on entering and operating in India. The release of this guide reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to making sound legal guidance accessible to entrepreneurs at every stage.
"Almost every founder or investor we meet says the same thing - they did not realise how many decisions had to be made before the business could even start," said a senior partner at Ahlawat & Associates. "This guide exists to change that. India is genuinely open for business, and the process is entirely manageable when you understand each step and why it matters."
About the Guide
The guide covers five critical stages of the business setup process in India, written in plain language for founders and investors who are not legal professionals.
Structure selection: The guide walks readers through the five main business structures available in India - sole proprietorship, partnership firm, Limited Liability Partnership, Private Limited Company, and One Person Company - explaining the liability, tax, and fundraising implications of each. For most founders with growth ambitions, a Private Limited Company is recommended as the most suitable starting point.
MCA registration: The guide explains the step-by-step process of registering with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs through the MCA21 portal, including applying for a Director Identification Number, reserving a company name, and filing the Memorandum and Articles of Association. It also addresses the additional approval requirements that apply to foreign nationals and foreign companies investing in regulated sectors under India's Foreign Direct Investment framework - an area in which Ahlawat & Associates has deep and recognised expertise.
Tax registrations: The guide covers mandatory registrations including PAN, TAN, and GST, explaining thresholds, timelines, and the practical reasons why voluntary GST registration is often advisable even for businesses operating below the mandatory turnover threshold.
Ongoing compliance: The guide addresses post-incorporation obligations clearly and directly - annual MCA filings, income tax returns, GST returns, and statutory board meetings - as well as employer obligations under the Employees' Provident Fund and Employees' State Insurance schemes for businesses that hire staff.
Intellectual property protection: The guide urges founders to treat trademark registration, copyright, and patent protection as founding priorities rather than afterthoughts - a reflection of A&A's strong intellectual property practice, which has been recognised internationally by Managing IP and The Legal 500.
Why Ahlawat & Associates Released This Guide
India has improved significantly in global rankings for ease of doing business. Yet the legal process of starting a company in India still involves multiple government portals, overlapping compliance timelines, and structural decisions that carry long-term consequences. Errors made at the incorporation stage - from poorly drafted Articles of Association to misaligned shareholding structures - frequently surface only when a business is raising investment or undergoing due diligence.
Ahlawat & Associates has seen this pattern repeatedly across its corporate practice. The firm regularly assists clients with market entry into India, including business structuring, joint ventures, foreign direct investment approvals, and ongoing regulatory compliance. This guide is a natural extension of that work - bringing the firm's practical, commercially driven approach to a wider audience.
"We see the same preventable problems again and again," the senior partner added. "A founder who gets the structure right at the start spends their energy building the business. A founder who gets it wrong spends that energy fixing paperwork - or worse, navigating a dispute."
The guide was released in response to growing demand from first-time founders, NRIs exploring investment opportunities, and international businesses across sectors including technology, manufacturing, financial services, and infrastructure - all of which fall within A&A's established areas of practice.
Availability
The guide is available now at at no cost. Entrepreneurs and investors seeking specific legal advice on their business situation are invited to contact the firm directly to schedule a consultation.
For media enquiries or to schedule an interview with a senior partner, please contact:
Ahlawat & Associates Plot No. 66, LGF, #TheHub, Okhla Phase III, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi 110020, India
Phone: +91-11-41023400
Website:
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