VD Satheesan 'A Gem-Like Personality' For CM, Says Aryadan Shoukath

Congress MLA Aryadan Shoukath on Saturday praised Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan, calling him a capable and experienced leader with a strong track record as a legislator. He added that if Satheesan becomes Chief Minister, Keralam would have an able and "gem-like" personality heading the government.

Satheesan Named CM After UDF's 2026 Victory

Congress officially named Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Keralam following the UDF's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Satheesan is scheduled to take the oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at Lok Bhavan.

Speaking to ANI, Shoukath said, "He has been an MLA for the last 25 years who already proved his capacity and ability as a legislator. If he is the CM, I think Kerala has ever seen such a kind of a gem personality and able person... I am not trying for any post, and I am not expecting anything because my party has given me a lot, and I am very satisfied."

Additionally, he said, "The BJP's statement is utterly wrong, and in Kerala, everybody knows that the Muslim League and all UDF allies are all supported, and we'll be waiting for the high command's decision..."

RSP Accepts High Command's Decision

Further, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MLA Shibu Baby John said that the Congress high command's decision on the leadership in Keralam has been accepted by all concerned. "... The Congress high command has taken a decision acceptable to all. There were several eligible contenders, but finally one person was chosen, and it is acceptable to everybody," John said.

On Ramesh Chennithala

On Ramesh Chennithala, he said, "He is a tall leader, nationally known for decades, and many of his contemporaries have become Chief Ministers in other states. But Congress had to take a difficult decision."

On ministerial demands, he said, "RSP discussions are ongoing, with an open mind and will inform later."

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