PM Modi's Dream Project Taking Shape In Manipur, CM Reviews Progress Of National Sports University

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 16 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday reviewed the progress of the ongoing infrastructure development works at the National Sports University (NSU) in Imphal and highly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making his dream project of establishing India's only sports varsity a reality in the state.

During his visit to the university campus at Koutruk in Imphal West district, the Chief Minister inspected various ongoing construction works and assessed the overall status of the project, which is targeted to be completed by the end of this year (2026).

A review meeting was held at the academic building of the university, where Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the state-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), Anirban Roy, briefed the Chief Minister on the current status of the construction and infrastructure development works being undertaken at the campus.

The Chief Minister was informed that the new NSU campus would accommodate a total of 60 faculty residential units.

The campus would also feature a modern multi-purpose sports hall spread across the ground and first floors to facilitate various sporting disciplines and training activities.

During the interaction, university officials apprised the Chief Minister of several issues and grievances related to infrastructure and basic amenities. Responding to their concerns, Singh assured that construction work for the approach road to the university campus would commence from next week.

He further informed that around six borewells would be dug as a temporary measure to address the shortage of water at the campus.

The Chief Minister also assured that adequate security personnel would be deployed, if required, to ensure smooth and uninterrupted execution of all development works at the university.

Speaking to media persons after the review meeting, Singh said that the total intake capacity of students at the campus would be around 1,300 upon completion. He expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the prestigious project.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Heikham Dingo Singh and Tongbram Robindro Singh, NSU Vice-Chancellor and retired IPS officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, and other senior officials.

On his return from the university campus, the Chief Minister stopped at the Koutruk Community Hall, where he was warmly felicitated by local villagers. Interacting with the residents, Singh assured them that the government would look into the grievances and issues being faced by the people of the area.