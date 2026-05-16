Dewas Factory Blast: SDM, Deputy Tehsildar Suspended For Negligence

MENAFN - IANS) Dewas, May 16 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh administration on Saturday suspended two revenue officials for alleged negligence in connection with the deadly firecracker factory explosion in Dewas district that killed five workers and left several others seriously injured.

Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh suspended Tonkhurd SDM Sanjeev Saxena and Naib Tehsildar Ravi Sharma under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, citing serious lapses in inspection and monitoring of the factory handling explosive materials.

According to the suspension order, the two officials failed to carry out regular inspections of the firecracker unit as required under safety regulations.

The administration said officials were responsible for monthly inspections to ensure that explosive materials were stored according to licence conditions, but the checks were allegedly not conducted.

Officials said both officers reached the factory only after Friday's explosion.

The administration also noted that despite earlier incidents at the factory, no effective action was taken to enforce safety standards.

The Revenue Department is among six departments responsible for issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) and monitoring such factories.

The administration believes negligence and irregularities in regulatory compliance contributed to the accident.

During the suspension period, both officers will remain attached to the Dewas Collector's Office and will receive subsistence allowance as per rules.

The administration had already invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against factory owner Anil Malviya, who was arrested after the explosion occurred on May 14.

Following the incident, Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh has ordered a Magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The probe will examine the exact cause of the blast, verify compliance with the Explosives Rules and National Building Code-2016, and review the licences issued to the factory.

Five workers died in the explosion, while several others suffering from severe burn injuries are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited hospitals to meet the injured persons being treated in Indore on Thursday night.