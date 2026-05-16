The ICRC's Response To Affected Populations And Infrastructure Following The Events Of January 2026 In Venezuela
We are just a phone call away through our Community Contact Center:
+58 424 172 13 64 and +58 412 636 50 15.
Feel free to reach out for information, to ask questions, or to share suggestions.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment