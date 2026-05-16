CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Dismantling Of West Bengal Police Welfare Board

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced the dismantling of the West Bengal Police Welfare Board, which was reportedly run during the previous Trinamool Congress regime by former Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody over his alleged involvement in money laundering-cum-illegal land grabbing syndicate cases.

The Chief Minister also said that an official notification in this regard would be issued by the state administration on May 18.

“Today I announce the decision to dismantle the West Bengal Police Welfare Board. An official notification in the matter will be issued on Monday. Initially, the board was formed with some good intention. But later that board turned into just a branch organisation of a particular political party. I do not know how far the board was successful in ensuring the welfare of police personnel and their families. But surely at a later stage the board became a tool of convenience for police officers like Santanu Sinha Biswas,” the Chief Minister told media persons on the sidelines of an administrative review meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Incidentally, the Chief Minister's announcement came after the decision of the new state government to terminate the two-year service extension granted to Sinha Biswas following his arrest by ED officials. Sinha Biswas, considered an extremely close confidant of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was one of the two coordinators of the said welfare board.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister also said that henceforth those affected by political violence would be able to file complaints with the police and furnish documents in support of their claims, following which necessary action would be taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

“Even if the victims have any specific complaint against any police officer in cases of such political violence, they will also be able to register complaints against the cops concerned. The police will now act neutrally and also accept complaints against their fellow cops. Henceforth in West Bengal, there will be rule of law and not the law of the ruler,” the Chief Minister said.