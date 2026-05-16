Meghalaya: Aqua Adventure Regatta 2026 Concludes At Umiam Lake

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 16 (IANS) The eight-day Aqua Adventure Regatta 2026, organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC), concluded successfully at Umiam Lake on Saturday, with participation from 100 NCC cadets from different institutions across the region, officials said.

The adventure camp, conducted from May 9 to 16, was organised by the 12 Assam NCC Battalion under the aegis of NCC Group Jorhat and the NCC North Eastern Region Directorate.

Officials said the regatta aimed at promoting discipline, leadership, teamwork and adventure among youth while encouraging national integration and personality development through outdoor activities.

During the camp, Senior Division (SD) and Senior Wing (SW) cadets underwent intensive training in various aqua adventure and leadership activities, including sailing, boat pulling, watermanship exercises and team-building drills.

The organisers stated that the programme was designed to strengthen self-confidence, courage and camaraderie among cadets while exposing them to challenging outdoor environments.

Cadets participating in the camp displayed high levels of enthusiasm and teamwork throughout the eight-day event, officials added.

The closing ceremony featured cultural performances by the cadets along with prize distribution and felicitation of participants who excelled in different competitions and adventure-based activities conducted during the regatta.

Camp Commandant Lt Col Atong Konyak K presented certificates and awards to cadets in recognition of their outstanding performances, dedication and sportsmanship during the camp.

As part of the culmination programme, cadets were also taken on sightseeing visits to prominent tourist destinations around Shillong, including the iconic Shillong Peak, allowing them to experience the scenic beauty and cultural richness of Meghalaya.

According to officials, the successful conduct of the Aqua Adventure Regatta 2026 highlighted the NCC's continued commitment towards holistic youth development through adventure-based learning, discipline and character-building initiatives.

The event also provided a platform for cadets from different backgrounds and regions to interact, learn teamwork and develop leadership qualities in a challenging yet enriching environment, organisers said.