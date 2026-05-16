AP X Swatch Royal Pop Launch Sparks Chaos In Bengaluru, Delhi, And Other Cities Dubai Mall Cancels Release - Videos

MENAFN - Live Mint) Scores of people gathered on Saturday, May 16, to witness the launch of one of the world's biggest watch collaborations by Swatch and Audemars Piguet, who joined hands to create the Royal Pop. Hundreds thronged outside Swatch stores in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, New York, Singapore and Bangkok, compelling several outlets to cancel the opening ceremony due to the overwhelming crowds.

The watches are priced at roughly above ₹40k in India. According to claims on various online watch forums, the Audemars Piguet (AP) x Swatch“Royal Pop” collection is priced at ₹41,000 for the Lépine models, which feature the crown at 12 o'clock, and ₹44,000 for the Savonnette variants, designed with the crown positioned at 3 o'clock.

Is AP x Swatch sold online?

No. Like previous high-profile Swatch collaborations, the Royal Pop will not be sold online. Swatch has once again opted for an in-store-only release for the much-anticipated collection.

Customers can purchase the watch only by visiting participating Swatch stores in person.

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A video from Bengaluru 's Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, showed huge queues outside the store, with people waiting to get their hands on the watch.

Another video from Mumbai showed visibly frustrated people crammed together while waiting to catch a glimpse of the watch. One man was heard saying,“We are not animals; the store is not opening today.”

“It wasn't fun and games anymore. After a point, it just got too rowdy. The kind of people in the queue, the pushing, the abusing. It just sucked all the joy out of it. I don't even want that watch anymore. We could have gotten it; we were in the very front, we got pushed out, and we had to leave. After a point, it just wasn't worth it,” the man recording the video said.

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The event was cancelled at Dubai Mall due to public safety concerns, Emirates confirmed in a post on Instagram. No new launch date has been announced.

“In view of public safety considerations, we have decided not to proceed with the sale of the product at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, and the event has been cancelled,” Swatch said on its Instagram page.

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While many fans were disappointed over the last-minute cancellation, several users said calling off the event was the safest decision for everyone involved.

Rishi Navani, who waited for five hours at the parking area of Dubai's Mall of the Emirates before shifting to Dubai Mall parking for another two hours, described the situation as“absolute chaos”.

“It's good that they cancelled the launch as public safety comes first. I am all for waiting and getting my hands on it in a safe way,” Rishi was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Earlier today, social media was flooded with visuals from the much-anticipated Swatch and AP collaboration launch, showing chaotic scenes at malls across Dubai. Videos of long, serpentine queues have since gone viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels. By as early as 6:45 am, a sea of people had gathered outside Swatch stores at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Several watch enthusiasts and collectors later took to social media to voice their frustration over the last-minute cancellation and the alleged lack of crowd control.