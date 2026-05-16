Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion In Phoenix With Two New Locations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mesa and Tempe Stores to Open in May

Scottsdale, AZ, May 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee company known for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and popular Fuel® energy drinks, is expanding its footprint in the Valley with two new locations opening this week.

The first store, located at 16 W McKellips Rd will officially open in Mesa on Wednesday, May 20th. A Tempe location at 2030 E Elliot Rd will follow on Thursday, May 21st. Guests can enjoy $3 medium drinks all day at both locations on their opening days, with the celebration continuing into the following day with exclusive sticker giveaways. With these openings, Black Rock's Phoenix presence grows to 57 locations, underscoring the brand's steady expansion throughout the Valley.

“As we continue expanding across the Valley, we're grateful for the enthusiasm and support we've received from the community,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar.“We're excited to bring our energy, hospitality, and signature drinks to these new locations.”

Black Rock Coffee Bar is beloved for its handcrafted beverages, including the Caramel Blondie, a sweet and creamy signature blend; the Mexican Mocha, a spicy twist with hints of vanilla, almond, and cinnamon; and the Jackhammer, a vanilla mocha with an extra double shot; as well as its in-house developed Fuel energy drink, customizable with over 20 fruit flavors. These can be enjoyed alongside sweet and savory food items, including the recently launched Egg Bites. For an extra kick of protein, guests can add Black Rock's new Protein Cold Foam, Protein Boosted Milk or Protein Boost to their drinks.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can enjoy limited-time summer offerings like the Fudge Brownie Mocha, Blueberry Cobbler Latte, and Juice Box Fuel Energy drink, bringing bold flavors and nostalgic summertime vibes. The brand is also featuring its new Mystery Dirty Pop - a better-for-you soda featuring OLIPOP Dr. Goodwin and a smooth, creamy berry-inspired twist.

For more information, visit and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 190 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit .

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CONTACT: Audrey Arbogast Black Rock Coffee Bar...