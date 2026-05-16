Kalba City To Khor Fakkan Resort, New Projects To Beautify Sharjah, Boost Tourism

Sharjah is stepping up its development plans with a range of new projects aimed at beautifying the emirate, strengthening tourism and investment.

From waterfront destinations to luxury resorts, the projects comes as part of Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi'ss vision to develop tourism, urban projects and enhance quality of life across the emirate.

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Here are the new projects that residents and visitors can soon enjoy in Sharjah:

The Dh700 million project was inaugurated by Sheikh Dr Sultan earlier this month. It was developed by Asas Real Estate Company, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank.

The resort aims to strengthen tourism and investment in Khor Fakkan. It features 573 residential units, ranging from one to four-bedroom apartments, with lounge spaces and 16 commercial outlets.

It offers an integrated residential and service environment in a prime coastal location overlooking Khor Fakkan beach and close to the city's promenade and waterfall.

The development offers four panoramic views of the sea, beach, city, and mountains. This positions it as a landmark destination blending natural scenery with modern urban living.

A beautiful new monument is being constructed to greet those arriving in the city from the southern side. The structure, which features a striking Islamic-style dome and large decorative arches, will be officially named 'The Clock Tower' (Burj Al Sa'a).

Spanning 7 million square feet, the project is inspired by renowned coastal villages in Italy. It features an architectural style influenced by traditional Ligurian design combined with Islamic elements.

The development will include multicoloured gradient buildings arranged around a natural harbour carved among rocks, offering panoramic sea views in a unified natural setting.

The Abu Kizan Marine Village will also include green flats, a Presidential Boulevard promenade, a beach area, and an integrated network of roads and pedestrian pathways designed to improve accessibility and create a comprehensive urban environment for residents and visitors.

Multiple projects in Kalba

Sheikh Sultan has said Sharjah is now in "a race against time" to deliver a bunch of projects by December, after the people of Kalba "were envious of the development projects in Khorfakkan and were demanding similar projects in their area."

Takle a look at the new projects coming up in Kalba:

Al Hayar project: The Al Hayar Lake and Rest Area project is soon to be opened as as a destination for residents and tourists. In addition to its natural setting, the site is being planned as a service-oriented stop for owners of picnic trailers, with commercial outlets and visitor facilities.

The project will provide 30 parking spaces for single trailers and 60 spaces for trailers with a rest area, to act as an organised stop for outdoor leisure users.

Khor Kalba City: Work is being done behind the University of Kalba, extending all the way to the sea. This area will showcase the stunning 'Khor Kalba', where all the houses have been transformed into rental lodges and hotels.

Shell Theatre: Also referred to as Al Mahara Theatre, Sheikh Sultan said visitors would enter Shell Theatre from beneath the water. He presented the theatre as a distinctive architectural addition that complements Kalba's natural environment of wildlife, greenery and scenic landscapes.

Al Furaish Lake project: Approximately 750 meters long, it will be an enjoyable park for children, similar to the Al Rafisah Dam project. Trees are currently being planted on the mountain in this area, and waterfalls among them flow into the sea. People will be able to park their cars, walk, and enjoy this place, Sheikh Sultan has said.

Kalba Heritage Museum: The Ruler has described the Kalba Heritage Museum as a 'living museum' that will showcase traditional arts and crafts in active form. The museum, currently under construction, is expected to be fully air-conditioned and to feature an elevated restaurant overlooking the site, offering visitors a comprehensive heritage experience.

Rose water fountain roundabout: Work is currently underway to construct a spectacular new roundabout that will welcome visitors arriving in the city of Kalba from the west. The centerpiece of this new landmark will be a unique fountain that sprays rose water. Visitors also will be able to reach the center of the roundabout via a dedicated underground tunnel.

Al Hiyar Lake to open soon in Kalba; upcoming Shell Theatre to have underwater corridor Sharjah to welcome visitors with fragrant rose water fountain roundabout in Kalba