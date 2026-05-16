Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits Gangtok Orchidarium Amid Sikkim Statehood Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, May 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday visited the Orchidarium in Sikkim's capital Gangtok during his three-day tour of the Himalayan state and praised the state government's efforts towards promoting tourism and preserving biodiversity.

Scindia, who is in Sikkim to attend the state's 50th Statehood Day celebrations, described the Orchidarium as“amazing” and lauded the initiative for showcasing the rich floral diversity and natural beauty of the state.

The Union Minister is attending the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also on an official visit to the state.

During the visit to the Orchidarium, Gangtok Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gary Chopel briefed the media on the increasing popularity of the tourist destination following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Sikkim.

Officials said tourist footfall at the Orchidarium has surged by more than 300 per cent after the Prime Minister visited the attraction during his trip to the state earlier this month and mentioned it during his engagements in the Himalayan state. The site has since emerged as a major attraction for tourists as well as visiting dignitaries.

Scindia appreciated the state government's focus on strengthening tourism infrastructure and said the Orchidarium reflected Sikkim's commitment to ecological conservation and sustainable tourism.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Minister visited Namchi district where he participated in tea leaf plucking at the iconic Temi Tea Garden in Tarku. He also attended the semi-final match of the Sikkim Premier League football tournament as the chief guest at Bhaichung Stadium.

During his district visit, Scindia reviewed several ongoing infrastructure and development projects being implemented under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region in Namchi and other parts of Sikkim.

His visit is being viewed as significant for the northeastern state, with expectations of enhanced central support for infrastructure expansion, tourism promotion and development initiatives in the region.