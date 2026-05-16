Maharashtra Shocker: Women Thrashed, Stripped, Hair Chopped, Paraded With Slipper Garlands Over Temple Entry Dispute

A shocking incident from Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar has triggered widespread outrage after a disturbing video allegedly showing women being assaulted, stripped semi-naked, their hair chopped off, and paraded with garlands made of slippers went viral on social media. Police confirmed on Saturday that two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Vitthal Wadi area of Ulhasnagar and reportedly stemmed from a bitter dispute between two families belonging to the same community over entry into a temple. The clash eventually escalated into a violent confrontation that has now drawn massive public attention online.

Ulhasnagar ACP Shailesh Kale said police had registered a case against seven individuals involved in the incident, while further investigations are currently underway.

"A case has been filed at Ulhasnagar police Station under various sections...The case has been filed against seven individuals, out of whom two have already been arrested. The conflict arose from a dispute between two families of the same community regarding entry into a temple, leading to mutual opposition. Cases have been registered against members of both families involved in the dispute," he said.

Police said they are continuing their investigation and efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused linked to the incident.