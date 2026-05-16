Sonam Bajwa On Meeting 'Stunning' Preity Zinta At IPL 2026 Match

Actor Sonam Bajwa opened up about meeting Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta while supporting the team during the ongoing IPL season. The 'Border 2' actor, who has frequently been spotted at IPL 2026 matches cheering for Punjab Kings, recently met the actor-turned-entrepreneur during one of the team's matches. And going by her reaction, the meeting clearly left a lasting impression on the Punjabi star.

Sonam shared her thoughts while attending the Marks & Spencer summer collection event, where she walked the ramp as the showstopper. The actress looked stunning in a stylish blue polka-dot fitted top paired with wide-legged beige trousers.

Sonam Calls Preity Zinta 'Stunning' and 'Inspiring'

Speaking about Preity, Sonam described her as one of the most "stunning" and inspiring women she has come across.

Reflecting on following Preity's journey since her very first film, Sonam said she has admired not just the actor in her, but also the entrepreneur she has become today through the IPL.

"She is one of the most stunning and beautiful ladies I have ever seen. I have followed her since her first film, and I have seen her journey as an actor. Now, I am also witnessing her journey as an entrepreneur leading this IPL team. It's truly inspiring," Sonam told ANI.

The actress also spoke about how Preity made the right move by investing in the IPL team at the "right time" after enjoying a successful acting career.

"Main kal hi kisi se baat kar rahi thi that she had such a wonderful acting career, and at the right time, she invested herself in this IPL team, and it's doing wonders," she added.

Wishes for Punjab Kings

Sonam further wished the Punjab Kings the best for the rest of the tournament and said the team has been performing well this season.

"Unki team kaafi achha kar rahi hai. Punjab ki team bhi kaafi achha kar rahi hai. So, I just wish them all the best," she said.

Punjab Kings' Current Standing in IPL 2026

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings recently suffered their fifth consecutive defeat after losing to the Mumbai Indians by six wickets. After a strong start to the IPL 2026 season with six back-to-back wins, the team now stands fourth on the points table with 13 points from 12 matches. PBKS will need to win their remaining two matches to strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)