Do Not Hide Anything From Me: Stalin Tells Panel As DMK Begins Deep-Dive Review Into Poll Debacle

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 16 (IANS) In a move aimed at understanding the reasons behind the DMK's disappointing performance in the recent Assembly election, party President M.K. Stalin on Saturday directed a 36-member review committee to carry out an honest and unbiased assessment across all 234 Assembly constituencies and submit a detailed ground report.

Addressing a consultative meeting with members of the panel, Stalin made it clear that the exercise should focus on gathering the real sentiments of party cadre and functionaries rather than protecting or targeting individuals.

Stressing the importance of transparency, he urged the committee members to work without prejudice and report their findings truthfully.

Describing the panel members as representatives of the party headquarters and "ears on the ground", Stalin said the objective of the exercise was to understand the exact reasons for the party's electoral setback and take corrective measures based on reality rather than assumptions.

“Your responsibility is neither to protect anyone nor to target anyone,” Stalin told the members, while cautioning them against allowing personal opinions or internal loyalties to influence the review process.

The DMK chief instructed the committee to conduct consultations only in two-member teams and avoid holding individual meetings during the field study process.

He said the structure had been designed to ensure transparency and credibility in the feedback-gathering exercise.

Stalin also encouraged cadre to speak openly about grievances, dissatisfaction and shortcomings they believe contributed to the defeat.

In a notable remark, he said criticism should not be avoided even if it is directed at him personally.

“Even if criticism is against me as the party leader, include it in your report,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with medical diagnosis, Stalin remarked that doctors can prescribe the right medicine only after identifying the exact disease.

“Doctors say the truth should never be hidden from them. I am now in that position. Do not conceal anything from me,” he said.

Calling the findings a“scan report” for the DMK, Stalin stressed that all observations gathered during the exercise should remain confidential.

The committee has been asked to submit its final report by June 5, after which organisational corrective measures are expected to follow.