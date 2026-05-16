NCP Reunification Only If There's Will To Take On BJP: Rohit Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar on Saturday said reunification of the two NCP factions would be possible only if Ajit Pawar-led NCP shows the resolve to fight the BJP on issues concerning the common people, while asserting that there is currently no substance in talks of a merger.

The foundation day of the NCP falls on June 10. Against this backdrop, high-level meetings were held under the leadership of Sharad Pawar.

Commenting on these meetings, Rohit Pawar said, "Organisational changes and planning for the foundation day must have been discussed in the meeting. Even if NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare or Praful Patel met Sharad Pawar, the resentment among party workers will not dissipate until a clear stance against fighting the BJP is established."

Rohit Pawar also took a swipe at the criticism leveled by Maval MLA Sunil Shelke. Taking a dig at Shelke, Pawar remarked, "When Ajit Pawar was in trouble, Shelke never spoke up. But when Sunil Tatkare faces trouble, you suddenly speak out."

"Despite being in power, why aren't you pursuing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases or FIRs against Ajit Pawar with the Central Government? Nothing happens by simply sending reminders. If you have the courage, resolve these cases once and for all," he challenged.

Earlier, on Friday, Rohit Pawar said he met with officials from the Water Resources Department to discuss measures to run the Janai-Shirsai Lift Irrigation Scheme at full capacity. He highlighted various grievances raised by farmers, including not receiving water as per the designated quota, transit losses, inadequate rotation periods, water tax rates, implementing the scheme through closed pipelines, and conducting survey group number-wise.

A detailed discussion took place regarding these concerns, and he demanded immediate resolution of the issues plaguing the irrigation scheme. Rohit Pawar stated that the officials have assured him that these grievances will be addressed. Farmers from Baramati and Purandar were also present during the meeting.