Priyanka Chopra Drops A Glimpse Of Daughter Malti Making A New Friend

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra frequently treats her Insta Fam with glimpses of her precious moments with her loved ones, especially her 4-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On Saturday, PeeCee shared another album, featuring snippets from her "current era" on her official Instagram handle.

In one of these pictures, little Malti was seen joyfully making a new friend. She was seen standing in front of a horse. With her back towards the camera, Malti was dressed as a cute little rider.

"Soft launch of my current era (sic)," Priyanka captioned the post.

In another video uploaded by the 'Barfi' actress, the little munchkin was captured running in the corridor, melting hearts with her smile towards the end.

We could also see Malti holding two roses, one in each hand, literally carrying a heart on her back.

The post further included Malti placing colorful hearts on the bed, and mom PeeCee indulging in some skincare.

Along with posting a couple of stunning selfies, Priyanka also provided an insight into her food habits through her latest post.

Meanwhile, this Mother's Day, the 'Fashion' actress received an adorable handmade note from her daughter.

Making the gesture even more special, the note mentioned Malti's 'mom's favourite things'.

Gushing over how well her four-year-old knows her, Priyanka shared a picture of the card on her social media handle with the caption,“She knows me so well.. l (sic).”

Signed by Malti, the card was titled,“All about my Mama.”

“Her favorite color is red

Her favorite food to eat is spicy food

Her favorite thing to drink is water

I think she would like to have a scrunchie for her bun

She likes to play in the pool with me

She always says, 'I love you'

Love, Malti Marie

Age 4

Happy Mother's Day!," it further read.

Work-wise, Priyanka is busy with SS Rajamouli's highly-awaited "Varanasi", co-starring Mahesh Babu.