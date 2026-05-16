Huma Qureshi Dons Banarasi Saree On French Riviera For Cannes 2024

Huma Qureshi's Cannes Elegance

Huma Qureshi made a striking appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, turning heads in a traditional Banarasi saree that celebrated Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. The 39-year-old actor shared a series of photographs on Instagram, showcasing herself in a muted plum-hued saree featuring intricate gold zari work. She completed the look with gold temple jewellery and minimal makeup, blending traditional elegance with contemporary styling.

Sharing her thoughts on the ensemble, Qureshi wrote, "From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera." Reflecting on the significance of the attire, she added, "There's something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time."

"What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once," the actor said, referring to the blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern design elements in the saree.

Speaking about wearing the ensemble at Cannes, Qureshi noted, "At Cannes, surrounded by cinema and storytelling, it feels surreal to wear something that tells a story of its own."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

The actor, producer and author used her Cannes appearance to spotlight traditional Indian weaving traditions at the global stage.

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' Updates

On the work front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen starring in the highly anticipated pan-India action film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.' The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signaling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

Star-Studded Cast

Huma Qureshi appears as Elizabeth, a sharp and dangerous presence. The film will also star Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in key roles. Kiara plays Nadia, a character shown as calm but carrying deep emotions. Nayanthara is seen as Ganga, a role that changes the balance of power in the story. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, a character shown as charming yet hard to read. Rukmini Vasanth essays Mellisa, a figure with quiet control.

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Release Date Postponed

The makers of the movie recently announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed and it will not arrive in theatres on June 4, 2026. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was first slated for a March 19 release before being moved to June 4. The new release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

According to the makers, the latest decision comes after the film was showcased at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.

In a detailed statement, actor-producer Yash stated that the enthusiasm from international buyers at CinemaCon reaffirmed their belief that the film deserves to reach audiences on the biggest possible scale. "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," a part of the statement read.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions. (ANI)

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