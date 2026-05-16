Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-754 Result: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

The Kerala State Lottery Department officially announced the results of the Karunya KR-754 lottery draw on Saturday, May 16, 2026, bringing excitement to thousands of ticket holders across the state. The weekly lottery draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram around 3 PM under official supervision.

The biggest attraction of the draw, the ₹1 crore first prize, was won by ticket number KG 863524. The results quickly went viral online as participants rushed to check whether luck had favoured them in one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery draws.

₹1 Crore Jackpot Winner Announced

First Prize – ₹1 Crore

KG 863524

Consolation Prize – ₹5,000

KA 863524

KB 863524

KC 863524

KD 863524

KE 863524

KF 863524

KH 863524

KJ 863524

KK 863524

KL 863524

KM 863524

Second Prize – ₹25 Lakh

KH 983031

Third Prize – ₹10 Lakh

KA 617435

Other Major Prize Categories

Fourth Prize – ₹5,000

0042, 0481, 0978, 1672, 1834, 2525, 2580, 2879, 3332, 3690, 4019, 4552, 5234, 5808, 6540, 7023, 7566, 8235

Fifth Prize – ₹2,000

0118, 1045, 2806, 4381, 6210, 9057

Sixth Prize – ₹1,000

0055, 0174, 0369, 0521, 0724, 1146, 1432, 1777, 2085, 2294, 2641, 3072, 3498, 3874, 4120, 4688, 5014, 5570, 6031, 6445, 7184, 7630, 8241, 8765, 9452

Lottery Draw Creates Buzz Across Kerala

The Karunya series remains one of the most sought-after Kerala lottery draws due to its affordable ₹50 ticket price and massive prize pool. Apart from the top jackpot, winners were announced across multiple prize categories ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹100.

Lottery enthusiasts from different districts tracked the live draw and online updates throughout the afternoon. Many social media users congratulated the jackpot winner and shared screenshots of their ticket numbers online.

Important Instructions For Winners

Lottery officials advised all winners to verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming prize money. Winners claiming larger prize amounts must submit the original ticket, identity proof and bank account details at authorised lottery offices or banks.

Prizes above the prescribed limit are subject to tax deductions as per Kerala lottery regulations.