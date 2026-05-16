Bannu: Families Break Ties As Two Men Disown Close Relatives Over Alleged Militant Links

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Salman Khan

Two individuals from different areas of District Bannu have announced complete disassociation from their close relatives and assured full cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Imdadullah, also known as“Modelke,” a resident of Bezan Khel, announced during a press conference at the Bannu Press Club that he has disowned his son, Shakir. He stated that his son left home about six to seven months ago and was later allegedly involved in anti-state activities.

He clarified that he had already announced his disassociation earlier as well, by giving a video statement in a mosque and taking an oath on the Holy Quran.

Imdadullah said he is a poor, hardworking citizen who earns a living by selling milk, and has no connection with his son's activities. He further stated that he is ready to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies and will appear before them whenever required.

According to him, he was detained in the past but was later cleared after his record was found to be clean. He also said that he has no relationship with his son in any form, and has even disowned him for funeral and condolence purposes.

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In a separate case, Idris, a resident of Greeda Imam Shah, also announced disassociation from his brother Khalid and uncle Commander Zar Gul, also known as“Uncle,” and appealed to the government for protection.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bannu Press Club, Idris said he is a laborer who supports his family by driving a“chingchi” rickshaw. He stated that his brother and uncle are allegedly linked to a banned organization, but he has no connection with their activities.

He said he had already expelled his brother from the house and made it clear that he has no remaining ties with his family members. Idris added that he has appeared multiple times before law enforcement agencies and has always been cleared.

He stated that he has always cooperated with state institutions and will continue to do so in the future, and requested the government to provide him protection so that he can live a peaceful life.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, the imam of Akbar Ali Khan Mosque in Domel area of Bannu, Maulana Sher Muhammad, had also announced complete disassociation from his son Abdul Samad.