Ahmedabad Civic Body Undertakes Rs 1,088 Cr-Worth Pre-Monsoon Storm Water Projects 17 Completed

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 16 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has stepped up its pre-monsoon efforts to strengthen the city's storm water drainage network, with a large-scale infrastructure programme aimed at reducing waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, officials said on Saturday.

Out of 49 planned works under the initiative, 17 have been completed, 31 are underway, and one remains in the planning stage.

The total estimated cost of the works stands at around Rs 1,088 crore, covering multiple departments and zones across Ahmedabad.

The project focuses on improving storm water lines, drainage systems, pumping stations and associated infrastructure to ensure faster and more efficient discharge of rainwater during heavy rainfall events.

The drainage project department accounts for the largest portion of the work, with 19 projects valued at approximately Rs 876 crore. Of these, six works worth Rs 132 crore have been completed, while 13 works costing Rs 744 crore are in progress.

Under the STP department, four works worth Rs 10 crore have been undertaken. Two of these, valued at Rs 3 crore, have been completed, while the remaining two works worth Rs 7 crore are ongoing.

Zone-wise, the North-West Zone has three works worth Rs 14 crore, all of which are currently in progress.

The West Zone has six works worth Rs 35 crore, including one completed project worth Rs 2 crore and four ongoing works worth Rs 33 crore.

In the East Zone, six works worth Rs 64 crore have been taken up, with four works valued at Rs 41 crore completed and two works worth Rs 23 crore under execution.

The North Zone has five works worth Rs 38 crore, including one completed work worth Rs 2 crore, three ongoing works worth Rs 30 crore, and one work worth Rs 7.3 crore currently in the tender or approval stage.

The South Zone has six works worth Rs 50 crore, of which three works worth Rs 12.57 crore have been completed and three works worth Rs 37.51 crore are in progress.

AMC officials stated that the pre-monsoon programme is being implemented to strengthen the city's drainage capacity and improve the efficiency of stormwater management systems.

They added that priority is being given to waterlogging-prone areas to ensure quicker drainage during periods of intense rainfall and to reduce disruption to urban mobility during the monsoon season.