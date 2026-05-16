Kota NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Days Before Exam, Family Says He Expected Over 650 Marks

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant preparing for the medical entrance examination in Rajasthan's Kota allegedly died by suicide just days before the exam, police said. The incident has once again brought attention to the immense academic pressure faced by students in India's coaching hub. indiatimes)

According to officials, the student was found dead in his hostel room. Preliminary investigation suggested that he had been preparing intensively for NEET and was considered academically strong by his family and peers.

Family Says Student Was Confident About Exam

Family members told police that the student was expecting to score more than 650 marks in the upcoming NEET examination. They reportedly said he appeared focused on studies and had not shown obvious signs of distress in recent days. indiatimes)

Police officials said no suicide note had been recovered at the time of reporting. Authorities are speaking with relatives, friends and coaching institute staff as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

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Pressure In Coaching Hub Under Spotlight Again

Kota, known as India's biggest coaching centre for engineering and medical entrance exams, has witnessed several student suicides over the past few years. The recurring incidents have intensified conversations around mental health, academic competition and pressure faced by aspirants preparing for highly competitive examinations. indiatimes)

Local authorities and coaching institutes have introduced measures such as counselling support, recreational activities and mental health awareness initiatives to help students manage stress. However, incidents continue to raise serious concerns among parents and educators.

Police said further investigation is underway and urged students facing emotional distress to seek support from family members, teachers or mental health professionals.

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