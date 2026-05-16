Keralam: UDF To Submit Minister List On Sunday, Says CM-Designate

Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Saturday said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would submit the list of ministers to the Governor on Sunday as discussions over cabinet formation continued among alliance partners.

Satheesan confirmed that the process of cabinet formation was in its final stages and said all ministers would take the oath along with him on May 18. "Discussions are ongoing, and tomorrow we will provide the list of ministers to the Governor. All the ministers will be taking the oath," he said.

UDF to Uphold Secular Stance

After meeting leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Satheesan asserted that the UDF would continue to uphold its secular position despite criticism from political opponents. "There are some forces in Keralam trying to propagate a hate campaign. But the Muslim League and their leader, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, took a strong secular stand. Together, they have taken a firm secular position, and the UDF stance is also secular. We will continue it," Satheesan said.

He further alleged that both the BJP and CPI(M) had attempted to target the UDF over its alliance with the IUML during the election campaign. "BJP has been raising allegations, saying it is because of the League. CPM and BJP made allegations, but the people rejected them. We secured 102 seats," he said.

Discussions on Ministerial Berths Continue

Earlier in the day, Satheesan visited the residence of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala amid ongoing consultations within the Congress-led alliance regarding ministerial positions and portfolios.

Meanwhile, Keralam Democratic Party leader Mani C Kappan said discussions regarding cabinet berths were still underway. "What I understand is that I will be a full-time minister. No discussions have been held regarding term-sharing arrangements. Discussions are going on," Kappan said.

Earlier, Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph had said that consultations regarding ministerial positions would be held collectively with leaders of all constituent parties, and an appropriate decision would be announced after discussions.

Film Fraternity Congratulates CM-designate

Members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) also met Satheesan at his residence and congratulated him on the UDF's electoral victory.

Visuals from the venue showed members of the Malayalam film fraternity greeting the Chief Minister-designate with garlands, a ceremonial shawl and a trophy.

UDF's Decisive Mandate

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly by winning 102 seats, ending the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in the state.

Satheesan, who has served as Leader of the Opposition since 2021, was officially named for the Chief Ministerial post on May 14. (ANI)

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