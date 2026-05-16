DMK's Post-Poll Defeat: Stalin Forms 38-Member Committee For Review

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said he had constituted a 38-member committee to conduct a constituency-wise ground-level assessment after the party's defeat in the Legislative Assembly election.

In a post on X, Stalin said the committee members were being sent across all 234 constituencies as representatives of the party headquarters to understand the sentiments of grassroots workers and functionaries.

"Regarding the Legislative Assembly election results, I had appointed a 38-member committee to conduct a ground-level study across all 234 constituencies. Today, during my meeting with them, I gave several important instructions on how this study should be carried out," Stalin said.

Stalin's Instructions to the Committee

The DMK chief instructed the committee members to listen to party workers without bias and accurately report their views, even if criticism was directed at the party leadership. Stalin said the reports must be submitted by June 5 and that corrective measures and reforms within the party would be implemented by the end of June.

சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் குறித்து, 234 தொகுதிகளுக்கும் சென்று கள ஆய்வு செய்ய 38 பேர் கொண்ட குழுவினரை நியமித்திருந்தேன். இன்று அவர்களுடனான சந்திப்பில் இந்த ஆய்வை எப்படி மேற்கொள்வது என, சில முக்கிய அறிவுறுத்தல்களை வழங்கியிருக்கிறேன்.. நீங்கள் ஒவ்வொருவரும் தலைமைக் கழகத்தின்... twitter/FeYxP1NnfE - K (@mkstalin) May 16, 2026

"Each of you is being sent as a representative of the party headquarters and on my behalf. You are going as my ears. Your only duty is to listen to the truth spoken by party members, without any personal likes or dislikes, and report it to me exactly as it is," he stated.

Stalin further emphasised that the members should neither attempt to protect anyone nor seek revenge against any individual while conducting the exercise. "Do not try to protect anyone. At the same time, do not think of taking revenge on anyone," he added.

The DMK chief directed that all meetings should be held in teams of two and that party workers must be allowed to express their grievances openly. "Even if they criticise me as the leader, that is fine. Record it and include it in your report," Stalin said.

Drawing an analogy, Stalin said, "People say one should never lie to a doctor. Right now, I am in that position. Do not hide anything from me. Only when the illness is clearly identified can the right medicine be given."

He also instructed committee members to maintain confidentiality regarding the information shared by party workers, warning that any disclosure would defeat the purpose of the exercise.

DMK's 2026 Election Setback

The DMK was unable to defend its power in the 2026 elections, after it was restricted to 59 seats. Amid anti-incumbency, debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), riding on Vijay's mass popularity, won 108 seats and formed the government with the support of Congress (five seats), CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML. Former CM MK Stalin lost his Kolathur seat to TVK's VS Babu by 8,795 votes. In another setback to the DMK, its INDIA bloc and the Secular Progressive Alliance partner Congress joined the TVK camp. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)