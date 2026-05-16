Flamingos Arrive In Navi Mumbai! Mesmerising Pink Spectacle At Nerul Creek

A breathtaking sight unfolded in Navi Mumbai as hundreds of flamingos gracefully arrived at the creek behind NRI Complex in Nerul. These beautiful migratory birds have turned the skyline pink! Nature's stunning display right in the heart of the city.

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