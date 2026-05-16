'CSK Don't Have Too Many Smart Heads On The Field': Rayudu After Loss To LSG

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes Chennai Super Kings lacked experienced and calm voices on the field to guide Anshul Kamboj during a difficult spell against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday.

Kamboj had a forgettable outing as Mitchell Marsh smashed him for four consecutive sixes in one over during his explosive 90 off 38 balls. The young pacer eventually conceded 63 runs in 2.4 overs as LSG chased down 188 in just 16.4 overs to win by seven wickets.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show, Rayudu said CSK missed experienced players who could have stepped in and helped Kamboj reset mentally during the attack.

“I feel the CSK side, when you look at them at the ground, there are not too many smart heads or experienced heads there, players who could just control the game, who can go and give him a pat and say, 'Boss, just wait, hang on for ten seconds, tie your laces up',” Rayudu said.

Rayudu felt wicketkeeper Sanju Samson was too far away from the action to make a real impact in that situation and said someone needed to interrupt Kamboj's thought process before things got worse.

“Maybe ask him, 'Do you think a slower ball can work? Do you think we can bowl a yorker now?' Just change his chain of thought. Don't let him get lost in that moment,” he added.

Despite the expensive spell, Rayudu defended Kamboj and said the young pacer had simply run into two batters in outstanding form.

“The guy has been bowling so well throughout the season, you're bound to have a bad day. It's like getting a duck or a golden duck. If you look at the balls he bowled, except for maybe the last ball of that over down the leg side, most of them were decent deliveries. It was just incredible hitting,” he said.

Earlier, CSK posted 187/5 thanks to Kartik Sharma's 71 and an unbeaten 32 from Shivam Dube. But Marsh and Josh Inglis put on a 135-run opening stand to take the game away from CSK and hurt their playoff hopes badly.