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Türkiye, Turkmenistan Discuss Cooperation In Migration Sphere

Türkiye, Turkmenistan Discuss Cooperation In Migration Sphere


2026-05-16 04:35:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 16. Representatives of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the migration sphere during a meeting in Ankara, Trend reports via the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan.

The discussions took place within the framework of a working visit by Turkmenistan's migration service delegation to Türkiye.

During the meeting with representatives of the Migration Management Department of Türkiye's Interior Ministry, the sides reviewed current and prospective areas of cooperation and highlighted the importance of regular working meetings for strengthening mutually beneficial interaction.

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