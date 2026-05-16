Cyberattack Targets US Fuel Supply System, Iranian Hackers Suspected

MENAFN - AzerNews) U.S. officials suspect Iranian hackers of carrying out a cyberattack targeting systems used to monitor fuel levels in storage tanks supplying gasoline and diesel to gas stations across the United States,reports.

According to CNN, the hackers allegedly exploited a vulnerability in the online system caused by the absence of password protection and encrypted security measures.

The report noted that the systems themselves were not physically damaged. Instead, the attackers reportedly manipulated the display interface that shows fuel levels rather than altering the actual volume of fuel stored in the tanks.

Sources familiar with the investigation told CNN that suspicion has primarily fallen on Iranian hackers because Tehran-linked cyber groups had previously attempted to target similar systems. However, the sources also cautioned that the perpetrators behind the attack may never be definitively identified.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and energy supply networks to cyber threats.