Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cyberattack Targets US Fuel Supply System, Iranian Hackers Suspected

Cyberattack Targets US Fuel Supply System, Iranian Hackers Suspected


2026-05-16 04:34:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. officials suspect Iranian hackers of carrying out a cyberattack targeting systems used to monitor fuel levels in storage tanks supplying gasoline and diesel to gas stations across the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

According to CNN, the hackers allegedly exploited a vulnerability in the online system caused by the absence of password protection and encrypted security measures.

The report noted that the systems themselves were not physically damaged. Instead, the attackers reportedly manipulated the display interface that shows fuel levels rather than altering the actual volume of fuel stored in the tanks.

Sources familiar with the investigation told CNN that suspicion has primarily fallen on Iranian hackers because Tehran-linked cyber groups had previously attempted to target similar systems. However, the sources also cautioned that the perpetrators behind the attack may never be definitively identified.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and energy supply networks to cyber threats.

MENAFN16052026000195011045ID1111124221



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search