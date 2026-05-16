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Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Visits SADAFCO Facilities in Jeddah First Industrial City
(MENAFN- Golin Mena)
•Visit highlights SADAFCO’s production readiness and role in supporting reliable food supply during Hajj season 1447H
Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 14 May, 2026: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) welcomed His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, during his inspection visit to several national factories in Jeddah’s First Industrial City to review production lines and assess operational readiness to meet the needs of pilgrims during the 1447H Hajj season.
The visit was attended by Mr. Majed Al-Argoubi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) and Mr. Saied Basamah, the Vice-Chairman of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO). This visit comes as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to ensure the readiness and efficiency of national industries supporting the Hajj season, particularly within the Kingdom’s strategic food manufacturing sector.
During the field tour, His Excellency visited SADAFCO’s facilities and reviewed the company’s production lines, manufacturing capabilities, and operational readiness to support increased seasonal demand during Hajj. SADAFCO’s factory produces dairy products, and ice cream for local and regional markets, with daily production during the Hajj season exceeding 1.7 million liters, reflecting the efficiency, quality, and competitiveness of Saudi national industry.
The visit also highlighted the important role national food manufacturers play in supporting catering centers, Hajj campaigns, pilgrim service companies, and hotels in the holy sites by ensuring the reliable supply of high-quality food products during the Hajj season, while adhering to the highest standards of quality, health, and safety.
Patrick Stillhart, Chief Executive Officer of SADAFCO, commented: “We are honored to welcome His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources to our facilities in Jeddah First Industrial City. The visit reflects the Kingdom’s continued support for the national industrial sector and highlights the critical role food manufacturers play in supporting Hajj operations and national food security priorities. At SADAFCO, we remain committed to operational excellence, product quality, and supply reliability, ensuring we continue to serve consumers and pilgrims across the Kingdom with the highest standards.”
The visit also reflects the broader momentum of Saudi Arabia’s food manufacturing sector, supported by initiatives such as the Jeddah Food Cluster, launched in 2024 to strengthen the Kingdom’s food industries ecosystem and enhance national production capabilities.
-Ends-
•Visit highlights SADAFCO’s production readiness and role in supporting reliable food supply during Hajj season 1447H
Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 14 May, 2026: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) welcomed His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, during his inspection visit to several national factories in Jeddah’s First Industrial City to review production lines and assess operational readiness to meet the needs of pilgrims during the 1447H Hajj season.
The visit was attended by Mr. Majed Al-Argoubi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) and Mr. Saied Basamah, the Vice-Chairman of Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO). This visit comes as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to ensure the readiness and efficiency of national industries supporting the Hajj season, particularly within the Kingdom’s strategic food manufacturing sector.
During the field tour, His Excellency visited SADAFCO’s facilities and reviewed the company’s production lines, manufacturing capabilities, and operational readiness to support increased seasonal demand during Hajj. SADAFCO’s factory produces dairy products, and ice cream for local and regional markets, with daily production during the Hajj season exceeding 1.7 million liters, reflecting the efficiency, quality, and competitiveness of Saudi national industry.
The visit also highlighted the important role national food manufacturers play in supporting catering centers, Hajj campaigns, pilgrim service companies, and hotels in the holy sites by ensuring the reliable supply of high-quality food products during the Hajj season, while adhering to the highest standards of quality, health, and safety.
Patrick Stillhart, Chief Executive Officer of SADAFCO, commented: “We are honored to welcome His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources to our facilities in Jeddah First Industrial City. The visit reflects the Kingdom’s continued support for the national industrial sector and highlights the critical role food manufacturers play in supporting Hajj operations and national food security priorities. At SADAFCO, we remain committed to operational excellence, product quality, and supply reliability, ensuring we continue to serve consumers and pilgrims across the Kingdom with the highest standards.”
The visit also reflects the broader momentum of Saudi Arabia’s food manufacturing sector, supported by initiatives such as the Jeddah Food Cluster, launched in 2024 to strengthen the Kingdom’s food industries ecosystem and enhance national production capabilities.
-Ends-
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