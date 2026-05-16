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VFS Global inaugurates new Visa Application Centre for Türkiye in Bahrain
(MENAFN- VFS Global) VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, today announced the inauguration of its new Visa Application Centre for Türkiye, located on the 18th floor of the Diplomat Commercial Offices, Building 1565, Road 1722, 317 Diplomatic Area, Manama, Bahrain.
The centre was formally inaugurated by Her Excellency Dr. Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Anirudh Singh, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East, VFS Global and Mr. Lloyd DSouza, Regional Head, VFS Global, underscoring the strong bilateral ties and commitment to enhancing customer convenience in visa services.
The new centre will accept applications for Single Entry and Multiple Entry visa categories, providing applicants with streamlined access to travel documentation. Applicants can choose from a range of optional services to enhance their overall visa application submission experience, such as SMS alerts and courier services, among others. It is important to note that opting for these additional services does not have any bearing on the timeline or visa application decision.
Speaking at the inauguration, H.E. Dr. Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of Bahrain, wished the VFS Global Türkiye Visa Application Center every success in its future operations and expressed confidence that the new center would contribute to a more efficient, accessible and applicant-friendly visa process in Bahrain. Emphasizing the importance of facilitating travel and strengthening people-to-people ties between Türkiye and Bahrain, Ambassador Koytak noted that Türkiye remains the leading destination for both Bahraini nationals and foreign residents in Bahrain. She highlighted that the number of visa applications is expected to continue rising.”
Mr. Anirudh Singh, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East, VFS Global added, "The inauguration of our new Türkiye Visa Application Centre reflects our ongoing commitment to providing applicants with convenient, secure, and customer‑friendly services. We aim to deliver a seamless experience that meets the evolving needs of travellers. This new centre will serve as a trusted hub for visa services, reinforcing our dedication to efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction.”
Applicants are required to book an appointment to submit their visa applications for Türkiye. Appointments are available on at no additional charge.
VFS Global has been a trusted partner to the Government of Türkiye since 2016.
Today, the company provides visa services on behalf of Türkiye across 12 countries through a network of 40 visa application centres.
Our role in the visa application process is limited to front-end administrative tasks only, which include collecting visa application forms and required documentation as per the checklist provided by the Embassy.
Türkiye Visa Application Centre in Bahrain
Address: Diplomat Commercial Offices, Building 1565, Road 1722, 317 Diplomatic Area, Manama, Bahrain
Website: Timing: Sunday to Thursday, 8AM to 4PM
The centre was formally inaugurated by Her Excellency Dr. Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Anirudh Singh, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East, VFS Global and Mr. Lloyd DSouza, Regional Head, VFS Global, underscoring the strong bilateral ties and commitment to enhancing customer convenience in visa services.
The new centre will accept applications for Single Entry and Multiple Entry visa categories, providing applicants with streamlined access to travel documentation. Applicants can choose from a range of optional services to enhance their overall visa application submission experience, such as SMS alerts and courier services, among others. It is important to note that opting for these additional services does not have any bearing on the timeline or visa application decision.
Speaking at the inauguration, H.E. Dr. Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of Bahrain, wished the VFS Global Türkiye Visa Application Center every success in its future operations and expressed confidence that the new center would contribute to a more efficient, accessible and applicant-friendly visa process in Bahrain. Emphasizing the importance of facilitating travel and strengthening people-to-people ties between Türkiye and Bahrain, Ambassador Koytak noted that Türkiye remains the leading destination for both Bahraini nationals and foreign residents in Bahrain. She highlighted that the number of visa applications is expected to continue rising.”
Mr. Anirudh Singh, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East, VFS Global added, "The inauguration of our new Türkiye Visa Application Centre reflects our ongoing commitment to providing applicants with convenient, secure, and customer‑friendly services. We aim to deliver a seamless experience that meets the evolving needs of travellers. This new centre will serve as a trusted hub for visa services, reinforcing our dedication to efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction.”
Applicants are required to book an appointment to submit their visa applications for Türkiye. Appointments are available on at no additional charge.
VFS Global has been a trusted partner to the Government of Türkiye since 2016.
Today, the company provides visa services on behalf of Türkiye across 12 countries through a network of 40 visa application centres.
Our role in the visa application process is limited to front-end administrative tasks only, which include collecting visa application forms and required documentation as per the checklist provided by the Embassy.
Türkiye Visa Application Centre in Bahrain
Address: Diplomat Commercial Offices, Building 1565, Road 1722, 317 Diplomatic Area, Manama, Bahrain
Website: Timing: Sunday to Thursday, 8AM to 4PM
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