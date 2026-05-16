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Roksolana Pyrtko of Symbol Consulting DMCC Announces Adoption of AI-Driven Market Intelligence Tools to Enhance Advisory Services for Real Estate Clients
(MENAFN- KravchenkoSolutions) Symbol Consulting DMCC, a Dubai-based advisory firm specialising in real estate development and alternative energy projects across Eastern and Central Europe, today announced the integration of AI-driven market intelligence tools into its core advisory practice, enabling faster, deeper, and more precise insights for real estate clients across emerging European markets.
The move reflects a broader shift in how boutique advisory firms are competing with larger consultancies — not through headcount, but through the quality and speed of the intelligence they can bring to a client engagement.
"The gap between what a well-equipped small firm can deliver today versus five years ago is remarkable," said Roksolana Pyrtko, Managing Consultant at Symbol Consulting DMCC. "The tools that were previously available only to the research departments of large international firms are now accessible to specialists who know how to use them properly. For our clients, that means getting the depth of analysis they need without the overhead of a major consultancy engagement."
Symbol Consulting will apply AI-assisted intelligence across several areas of its advisory work, including real estate market analysis and demand forecasting, competitive positioning for commercial and mixed-use developments, tenant and investor targeting, and marketing strategy development. The firm's existing expertise in Eastern and Central European markets will serve as the interpretive layer through which data outputs are filtered — ensuring that quantitative findings are grounded in on-the-ground market knowledge that automated tools alone cannot replicate.
The announcement comes as demand for data-driven advisory services in emerging European real estate continues to grow, driven in part by increased scrutiny from international investors who require more rigorous market substantiation before committing capital to the region.
"Data without context is just noise," added Mrs. Pyrtko. "What we are building is a practice where the intelligence we bring to a client is both faster and more robust than what was possible before — but always interpreted by people who have actually worked in these markets for years."
Symbol Consulting's AI-enhanced advisory services are available to real estate developers, asset managers, and investors operating across Central and Eastern Europe.
The move reflects a broader shift in how boutique advisory firms are competing with larger consultancies — not through headcount, but through the quality and speed of the intelligence they can bring to a client engagement.
"The gap between what a well-equipped small firm can deliver today versus five years ago is remarkable," said Roksolana Pyrtko, Managing Consultant at Symbol Consulting DMCC. "The tools that were previously available only to the research departments of large international firms are now accessible to specialists who know how to use them properly. For our clients, that means getting the depth of analysis they need without the overhead of a major consultancy engagement."
Symbol Consulting will apply AI-assisted intelligence across several areas of its advisory work, including real estate market analysis and demand forecasting, competitive positioning for commercial and mixed-use developments, tenant and investor targeting, and marketing strategy development. The firm's existing expertise in Eastern and Central European markets will serve as the interpretive layer through which data outputs are filtered — ensuring that quantitative findings are grounded in on-the-ground market knowledge that automated tools alone cannot replicate.
The announcement comes as demand for data-driven advisory services in emerging European real estate continues to grow, driven in part by increased scrutiny from international investors who require more rigorous market substantiation before committing capital to the region.
"Data without context is just noise," added Mrs. Pyrtko. "What we are building is a practice where the intelligence we bring to a client is both faster and more robust than what was possible before — but always interpreted by people who have actually worked in these markets for years."
Symbol Consulting's AI-enhanced advisory services are available to real estate developers, asset managers, and investors operating across Central and Eastern Europe.
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