Chintu Bhosle Recalls How Asha Bhosle Pranked Audience, Announced Him As Her 'Boyfriend'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will be seen lit with nostalgia and laughter as Chintu Bhosle (Chaitanya Bhosle) recalled how Asha Bhosle had pranked the live audience over her relationship status.

Chintu who is the grandson of Asha Bhosle, recalled how once during a live show, Asha Bhosle suddenly had pranked the audience by calling him as her younger boyfriend.

Chintu shared,“She said main introduce karungi tu chup rehna, I said okay. Tab unhone audience ko bataya ki abhi aane wala hai mera boyfriend aur hum saath mein gaayenge.”

Chintu stated how the audience was left surprised and amused as Asha Bhosle publicly introduced Chintu as her“boyfriend.”

He said,“Gaane ke baad, after we danced, she's like ki yeh mera boyfriend nahi hain yeh mera pota hai.”

(I will do the introduction, you just stay quiet.' I said, 'Okay.' Then she told the audience, 'Now my boyfriend is about to come on stage, and we are going to sing together)

Sharing another special memory, Chintu revealed how Asha surprised him just before he stepped on stage. He said,“Hum khade the stage pe, and they were about to announce her name, suddenly she held my hand, I asked 'kya hua? Sab theek?' And then she looks at me ke main pagal hogaya hoon ke 'kya matlab sab theek? Haan sab theek hain toh kya hua? Nervous hoon.' I said okay, maybe she also gets nervous. Ek baar announce kiya she sets onto the stage aur phir sab nervousness, sab kuch khatam.”

(We were standing on the stage, and they were about to announce her name. Suddenly, she held my hand. I asked, 'What happened? Is everything okay?' And then she looked at me as if I had gone crazy and said, 'What do you mean, is everything okay? Everything is fine... I am just nervous.' I said okay, maybe she gets nervous too. But the moment her name was announced and she stepped onto the stage, all the nervousness just disappeared)

For the uninitiated, Chintu appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol for the special segment dedicated to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on the April 12 following multi organ failure. She was admitted to the hospital on April 11 due to chest infection and severe exhaustion.

The singer was 92 years old and left a legacy of 83 years.

–IANS

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